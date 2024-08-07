West Palm Beach, Fla.—Transworld Business Advisors (Transworld), the world’s largest business brokerage franchise, proudly announces the expansion of its UAE operations to the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Transworld GCC will soon extend its services to include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman in addition to its current United Arab Emirates (UAE) operations.

In 2022, Transworld Business Advisors established its presence in Dubai to serve the UAE, enhancing its global coverage by connecting with existing European and Asian networks. This strategic expansion into the broader GCCregion underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering regional economic growth and providing top-tier business advisory services, franchise consulting, and mergers and acquisitions expertise.

The decision to expand from UAE to the entire GCC region was prompted by the immense potential and lack of service identified in neighboring GCC countries. This expansion aligns with the initial vision of creating an inter-Gulf market for SME mergers and acquisitions.

Ahmad Ibrahim, the master franchisor and president of Transworld UAE, now Transworld GCC, is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor with over 20 years of experience in international development in the Oil & Gas industry. His strategic vision for creating an inter-Gulf market for SME M&A, leveraging his expertise to impact the business consulting landscape positively, is a source of inspiration and confidence for the company's stakeholders. He is also the managing partner of Shurooq Investment Capital and founder of bespoke consultancy firm Pivot.

" We recognized the immense potential within the GCC region to positively impact the business consulting market. Our expertise will guide entrepreneurs in evaluating business opportunities and helping business owners maximize their profits when selling. Our vision is to create an inter-Gulf market for the buying, selling, and merger of businesses and help entrepreneurs and business owners maximize their opportunities," said Ibrahim.

The Dubai office started with a team of four to six staff members and has grown significantly. While initial efforts focused on building relationships with lenders, partners, and key organizational leaders, the office has achieved significant milestones by closing numerous deals and signing substantial middle-market clients. Clients in contract have grown to more than 1 billion dirhams, and significant middle-market clients in the 50-million-dollar range have been signed up as of February 2024.

"Our expansion into the GCC region marks a significant milestone for Transworld Business Advisors. We see incredible potential to revolutionize the business consulting sector. By providing our comprehensive advisory services, we aim to support the region's economic growth and development. This move aligns with our mission to empower entrepreneurs and business owners with the tools and expertise they need to succeed," said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors.

Transworld GCC plans to serve a variety of industries in the region, with a particular focus on healthcare, private K-12 education, and oil & gas. The healthcare industry has changed significantly over the past decade, shifting from primarily government-provided services to numerous private providers, creating a need for market consolidation. Similarly, the private K-12 education market in the UAE has experienced significant consolidation, a trend expected to follow in other GCCcountries. Given Ahmad Ibrahim’s extensive experience in the oil & gas industry, Transworld GCC is also forming a dedicated industry group to further serve this dominant sector.

The company aims to maintain a dominant market share, supported by a strong technological offering to keep competitors at bay. Transworld GCC plans to open an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this year and expand its team to 60 members, including advisors, by the end of 2026 to support GCC operations.

"Expanding into the entire GCC region is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to franchise development and broadening our global footprint. This expansion allows us to bring our expertise in business advisory services to a market ripe with opportunity. By establishing a stronger presence in the GCC, we can better support local entrepreneurs and business owners, fostering economic growth and development across these underserved markets," added Bill Luce, President of Transworld Business Advisors.

Transworld Business Advisors’ GCC expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to revolutionize the business brokerage industry and drive economic development in the Gulf region.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors® (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com.

