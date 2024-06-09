Muscat – Continuing its commitment to enhancing customer lives, National Bank of Oman (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking empowers parents to lay a stable foundation for their children's prosperity through the Kids Wakala Account for children up to the age of 18. The Kids Wakala Account offers them a dedicated solution to conveniently save their Eidiya money.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Muzn, said: “As the Eid Al Adha celebrations draw to a close, we recognise that the children often receive generous Eidiya from family and relatives. With the Kids Wakala account, parents can seize the opportunity to save Kids Eidiya and embark on the journey of ensuring a prosperous future for their children. By instilling the habit of saving from a young age, parents can lay the foundation for their children's financial well-being and empower them to achieve their dreams with confidence. We therefore encourage all parents to open a Kids Wakala Account and take the first step towards securing their children's tomorrow.”

This account stands out for its unparalleled combination of convenience, security, and future-focused benefits. The competitive rates ensure an expected return of 3.5% per annum, credited monthly into the account. It also offers Life Takaful and permanent disability risk coverage, providing peace of mind in the face of unforeseen circumstances. The double deposit benefit of up to OMR 75,000 further reinforces the account's commitment to safeguarding the financial well-being of the next generation. This signifies that in the event of a claim, the Takaful Insurance Company will provide an additional sum equal to the deposited amount. Therefore, the greater the deposit, the greater the security.

NBO’s Islamic Banking Window Muzn prioritises an unparalleled banking experience for its customers through a comprehensive suite of Shari’a-compliant services accessible to all. For more information on the Kids Wakala Account and its benefits, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770001, or via the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.