Muscat: In its ongoing commitment to elevate customer satisfaction, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking encourages everyone to embrace financial prosperity this year by opening the Flexi Wakala Saving Account. By opting to transfer their salary to this account, customers not only unlock the opportunity to deposit more but also increase their potential for higher earnings. This advanced solution is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of all valued customers of Muzn.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer of NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, conveyed her enthusiasm for the product and said, "The Flexi Wakala Saving Account is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and Shari'a-compliant financial solutions. Customers can deposit more and earn more with the Flexi Wakala Saving Account. We are confident that this product will empower individuals to take control of their financial future and achieve their long-term goals. We welcome both existing Muzn customers and new-to-bank customers to seize this opportunity and embark on a year of prosperity.”

The Flexi Wakala Saving Account, is available to all individuals enabling them to safeguard their financial future and embark on a journey to financial well-being through this account. This account offers tier-based profit rates, with higher deposited amounts corresponding to greater profit rates for customers to enjoy. With an expected profit rate of up to 3%, the Flexi Wakala Saving Account ensures a superior return on investment compared to a regular Flexi Wakala account. This feature empowers customers to maximise their savings and earnings.

Moreover, customers have the flexibility to transfer their salary to the Flexi Wakala Saving Account, which is accessible through branches and digital channels. This opportunity is open to both new and existing Muzn customers, providing a platform for individuals to not only save for their future but also secure funds for their retirement.

Muzn Islamic Banking provides individuals with the freedom to plan for their financial future while upholding their principles. For more information on the Flexi Wakala Saving Account and to open an account, please visit www.muzn.om or contact our customer service at 24770001.