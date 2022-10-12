Pink Caravan is a United Arab Emirates-based initiative to raise awareness of the importance of screening for breast cancer and to provide facilities for the early detection of, treatment for and recovery from the condition

Women visiting Volvo Studio at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali on 15th October 2022 will have access to clinical examination and mammogram

‘Volvo Studio’, a first of its kind shopping experience in the region modernizes the car buying experience, offering customers an enhanced shopping opportunity complete with tailored experiences and activations

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the official representative of Volvo Cars in the UAE partners with Friends of Cancer Patient’s initiative, Pink Caravan for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October to raise awareness of the cause and offer women who visit Volvo Studio free clinical check-ups.

Taking place at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, women visiting Volvo Studio on 15th October 2022 from 11am to 6pm will be offered complimentary screenings in a Medical Mobile Clinic at the main entrance of Festival Plaza.

The partnership is in line with Volvo’s global objective to create a safer world for everyone and will include a clinical examination for women aged 20 and above, and a mammogram screening for women aged 40 and above at the Pink Caravan x Volvo mobile clinic.

Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim's Trading Enterprises, said: “Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises is honored to team up with Pink Caravan to raise awareness on breast cancer prevention and support. This regional partnership aligns with Volvo’s values and DNA to always put customers' needs first, ensuring safety through regular screenings. We encourage every eligible woman to have visit Pink Caravan’s Medical Mobile Clinic for their check-up, as early detection means access to swift support and care.’

Pink Caravan is a UAE breast cancer initiative that falls under the Friends of Cancer Patients’ umbrella “Kashf” for the early detection of cancer. Launched in 2011 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society (FoCP), International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) Pink Caravan has garnered widespread recognition locally, regionally, and internationally.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UAE and according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer accounted for 21.4 percent of all cancer cases recorded in the UAE in 2021, totaling 1,030 new diagnoses.

While cancer is a widespread public health problem and a leading cause of death, according to FoCP, it can also be a uniting force that brings communities together in pursuit of a common social goal. This can lead to increased unity and fraternity among those affected by cancer.

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and Crossover SUVs (C40). Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Volvo, please call 800 8823 or visit: https://www.volvocars.com/en-ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

