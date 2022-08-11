Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tradewind Finance has closed USD 500,000 in funding for a manufacturer of workwear and linens based in Lahore, Pakistan. The company exports to Europe, the UK, and the United States.

From chef jackets to medical scrubs, the company is invested in producing quality, comfortable attire for a range of frontline professions. With more than two decades in operation, it also has a stake in the region’s huge home textiles industry as a manufacturer of bed linens and towels.

Eyeing expansion, the company sought a lender that could bridge the gap in working capital they faced so they could fulfill existing orders smoothly and capitalize on future growth opportunities. Having evaluated the financing options available to them, they chose Tradewind Finance, known for funding SMEs around the world, as their preferred financial partner. Lower rates, an international presence, and a flexible approach to financing made Tradewind stand out among other financiers.

Rather than having to wait on payment from their customers, the company used Tradewind’s factoring services to monetize their accounts receivable and quickly unlock the capital tied up in them. By converting their receivables into immediate cash, they secured the liquidity needed to scale their business. The export factoring facility was structured in dual currencies, USD and Euro.

“We are happy that Tradewind’s tailor-made financing was the right fit for our client. Using our solutions, the client will be able to build business with existing customers as well as new ones in international markets,” Soheil Zali, Regional Commercial Director and Board of Director at Tradewind Middle East Limited, said.

In addition to its headquarters in Germany, Tradewind Finance has offices in Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. By combining financing, credit protection, and collections, Tradewind offers streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to exporters and importers around the globe.

