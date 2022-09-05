Middle East: Traders’ Hub, the UAE-regulated and Abu Dhabi headquartered brokerage firm today announced its official company launch. The brokerage provides access to trade over 1,000 global markets including Forex, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Contract for Difference’s (CFD’s) for Commodity trading with tight, competitive spreads and the latest market leading technology.

Suhail Al Otaiba, CEO at Traders’ Hub commented on the launch of the UAE’s new financial institution: “We are extremely proud to be launching a new online trading firm in the UAE. Our goal is to become the investment house of choice for local Emirati traders as well as provide the best trading environment for international expats and businesses in the UAE.”

He continued: “Most importantly, we have built our business around Traders’ Hub’s strong corporate values and hyper-focused vision to become the market leader in our field throughout the MENA region. Therefore, whatever your trading strategy, level of funding or appetite for risk, we have a trading account that meets your needs and a multi-lingual client services team that will support you every step of the way.”

The multi-asset trading house also announced two further C-level company spokespeople. In key leadership positions are Ahmed Al Katheeri who will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ahmed Ayoub as Chief Business Development Officer (CBO), both of whom bring with them decades of experience.

A selection of trading platforms is on offer, including the ‘in-house’ Traders’ Hub Trading Platform, the MetaTrader 4 and the MetaTrader 5. Through these platforms different account types will be on offer to match varying trading styles and investment goals. Trading accounts will be available for micro lot trading right up to solutions to open positions with unlimited trade sizes. With Traders’ Hub there is a 360-degree solution to match every retail and institutional trader’s needs.