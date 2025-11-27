Dubai, UAE – Traders Hub, a UAE-licensed and SCA-regulated brokerage headquartered in Abu Dhabi, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted trading partner for regional and global investors. The firm combines local regulatory credibility with a practical multi-asset offering and a client-first operational model.

Traders Hub provides access to over a thousand markets across forex, stocks, indices, ETFs, and commodities. The brokerage supports advanced trading platforms along with automated and social trading capabilities. Its Straight-Through Processing (STP) infrastructure ensures no-dealing-desk execution and fast order delivery. All client funds are maintained in segregated accounts under advanced security protocols.

The company’s tiered account system is designed to accommodate every trading level. Entry-level accounts start from a minimum deposit of USD 100, offering spreads from approximately 1.9 pips, zero commission, and swap-free options. Professional and institutional clients can access raw-spread pricing, FIX API connectivity, and dedicated account managers.

Traders Hub’s customer-support model is human-led and regionally focused, providing multilingual assistance five days a week. In October 2025, the firm introduced an exclusive account for UAE nationals with fee-free trading and personalized incentives, reflecting its commitment to supporting local participation in financial markets. The initiative has drawn strong interest from Emirati investor groups, who see Traders Hub as a credible local brokerage combining regulatory reliability with access to international opportunities. The company continues to engage with Emirati communities to promote financial literacy and empower locally driven trading networks within the UAE.

The brokerage was named “Most Promising SCA Regulated Broker 2024”, recognizing its performance and adherence to transparent operational standards. Continuous improvements in onboarding via UAE Pass and platform functionality reinforce Traders Hub’s aim to simplify access for both new and professional traders.

Hafez Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Traders Hub, said that the firm’s focus remains on consistent delivery and accountability. “Our goal is straightforward: to provide traders in the UAE with a secure, regulated environment that meets international standards while maintaining the efficiency and responsiveness expected in today’s markets.”

With expanding client services, technology enhancements, and growing engagement with Emirati trading groups, Traders Hub is consolidating its role as a leading UAE-based brokerage built on regulation, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage provides access for online traders to trade over 1,000 global markets including Forex, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Contract for Difference (CFD) for Commodity trading with tight, competitive spreads and the latest market-leading technology. Traders Hub Currency Brokerage LLC is regulated by the UAE SCA as a category of Dealing in Securities permitting the firm to practice trading as a broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market activity.