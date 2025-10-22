Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TRACCS, the MENA region’s largest independent, homegrown communications consultancy, and Ainigma, a London-based boutique AI consultancy, have joined forces to advance human-centric innovation and adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) in the region. This collaboration is designed to accelerate business transformation and growth by fostering the strategic, creative, and ethical implementation of GenAI programs across organizations.

The partnership, which was announced on the sidelines of Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom's largest and foremost gathering of the creative marketing industry, will combine TRACCS’ deep communications expertise with Ainigma’s adoption-first approach, to help organizations improve efficiency, unlock growth, and reimagine how they communicate and innovate in a way that is responsible, practical and measurable.

AI has emerged as a powerful driver of the global economy, with McKinsey estimating that GenAI alone could add between USD 2.6 trillion and USD 4.4 trillion annually. By 2030, PwC estimates that AI will add up to USD 320 billion to the Middle East’s economy, whereas Google’s 2024 Economic Impact Reports forecast that GenAI could boost Saudi Arabia’s economy by more than USD 193 billion and the UAE’s by over USD 80 billion.

Mohamed Al Ayed, CEO of TRACCS, commented, “An AI-driven future is inevitable, and the world has already begun to reap its benefits. With AI adoption accelerating rapidly across the MENA Region, our partnership with Ainigma couldn’t have come at a better time. The region, and Saudi Arabia in particular, is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, and the game-changing communication industry is powering this progress, with TRACCS at the forefront. By bringing GenAI into the mix, we are equipping organizations with tools that will enhance their ability to craft and tell powerful stories, connect with audiences, and support the ambitious national strategies shaping the future of various MENA economies.”

Arne Mosselman, CEO of Ainigma, added, “We believe that technology should always serve people. Our partnership with TRACCS ensures that GenAI is adopted in a way that prioritizes a people-first approach, enabling upskilling, fostering a culture of innovation, and driving meaningful transformation within organizations. The collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to shape a future where AI adoption is strategic, responsible, and inclusive, paving the way for sustainable growth and competitiveness in the Middle East. The goal is not only to deliver smarter solutions but to empower individuals and teams to thrive in an AI-enabled future.”

The TRACCS-Ainigma alliance empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of Generative AI through bespoke, culture-driven frameworks. By addressing barriers like talent readiness, culture, and infrastructure throughout their transformation journey, the partnership accelerates AI adoption and drives innovation within organizations by building clear strategies, setting robust policies, providing targeted training, and developing impactful use cases.

About TRACCS:

Headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, TRACCS has been at the forefront of the game-changing communications industry in MENA for over 27 years and remains the largest independent regional communications consultancy with over 200 professionals working across 11 countries and 12 offices.

TRACCS offers the full scope of integrated communications solutions delivered through the three main service streams of Advisory, Content, and Training to government, corporate and multinational clients. TRACCS’ advisory-based solution includes several communications services, such as strategic and creative consultancy, media engagement, digital, crisis communications, internal communications, and CSR. In addition, TRACCS produces creative and strategic multi-channel content for its diverse clientele and delivers engaging, impactful, and effective training courses in English and Arabic, through its proprietary training program, ENRICH.

TRACCS has the largest pool of Arabic-speaking communications professionals globally, with 85% of its team comprising native Arabic speakers.

A multiple award-winning practice and member of PRCA, TRACCS is the only MENA-based agency to be featured in PRovoke Media’s Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking (#142 in 2025).

About Ainigma:

Ainigma is a boutique AI consultancy based in London and Amsterdam, specializing in driving the positive adoption and implementation of Generative AI through the creation of integrated AI strategies, guiding internal innovation sprints, and delivering change programs.

Ainigma combines smart, forward-thinking, expert consultants with unique expertise with best-in-class AI tools to deliver work faster, at a lower cost and higher quality. It advocates a people-first approach in AI integration, driving cultural change to equip every team member with AI skills. Ainigma’s strategic methodology emphasizes not just the technological adoption of Generative AI but prioritizes the adoption and innovation across the whole organization.