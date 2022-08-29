Dubai, UAE: UAE-based TPConnects has marked another industry milestone, becoming the first travel technology specialist to partner with a major international airline to provide IATA Pay services in India using the NDC (New Distribution Capability) Platform.

The IATA Pay service provides sales agents in India with a new payment option to purchase tickets, ancillary products and services through the airline’s NDC channel.

Oman Air's Senior Vice President-Revenue, Retail & Cargo, Umesh Chhiber, comments: " Oman Air is extremely delighted to be the first airline to have implemented the IATA Pay payment option on our NDC channel. IATA Pay is a highly secured, real-time bank transfer payment facilitated by IATA. This alternative payment option will allow our industry partners in India to purchase Oman Air tickets and ancillaries in a highly secured manner. We are closely working with IATA to activate IATA Pay in other countries globally in the very near future."

In the case of Oman Air’s NDC platform, the service leverages Unified Payment Interface (UPI), India's local instant collection system. The solution supports both UPl's QR code scanning and Virtual Payment Address (VP/I) forms of payment. The platform is designed to improve the speed and security of digital payments while reducing payment costs.

According to IATA, the technology provides airline partners with a range of benefits, such as settlements within 24 hours, reconciliation and refund management and access to an administrator portal.

IATA Pay will be live in Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Italy, India, The Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

"TPConnects is proud to partner with Oman Air to help launch IATA Pay services on the airline’s NDC channel in India," said TPConnects CEO Rakshit Desai. "The rollout of this revolutionary payment platform will provide Oman Air with a distinct advantage in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing commercial aviation markets."

"The successful integration of the technology also demonstrates TPConnects’ capabilities in this highly competitive marketplace," Desai adds.

India-based sales agents who use this new service will be provided with a range of benefits, including no additional costs, the ability to cancel transactions and issue real-time refunds. Payments can also be made across all mobile devices.

IATA Pay is the latest innovation based on IATA’s NDC standard, developed in conjunction with airlines, travel management companies (TMCs), online travel agencies (OTAs), GDS developers and other technology players to support next generation of B2B travel transactions.

According to IATA, the NDC standard is designed to enable the travel industry to transform the way air products are retailed to leisure travellers and corporate clients by addressing the industry’s current distribution limitations and enhancing communications between airlines and travel agents.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY), the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognized as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman’s celebrated natural beauty, captivating charm and genuine openness. A Five-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating from Skytrax and two consecutive (2021 and 2022) Five-Star Major Airline Ratings from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) are among its many industry accolades.

The airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into a popular travel destination in the Middle East, supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a fleet comprising, among others, ultra-modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality available to guests on every flight.

Continuous investments in new technologies, innovative products and enhanced guest services have solidified its position as a premium, multi-award-winning airline of outstanding repute. Both Oman Air and Oman Air Holidays proudly display the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for best practices relating to standardized global health and hygiene protocols.

About TPConnects

TPConnects is a leading Travel Technology Company based in Dubai, with IATA ARMi certification on IATA’s Schema 18.2 and ONE Order Capable on Order Management System. TPConnects offers a Passenger Service System (PSS) agnostic Offer and Order Management Solution (NDC Builder) with multiple user interfaces for both airline and seller customers.

Our NDC Aggregation service is available as either a Combined API, or a front-end user interface. Content is available from GDS, NDC and LCC Airlines. Travel Sellers will be able to Search, Compare, Book, Ticket, manage aftersales (Refund, Reissue etc) and include ancillaries. Agencies will be able create multiple users, assign user roles, manage suppliers, create mark-up, commissions etc.

https://tpconnects.com/