Dubai, UAE – Toyota is highlighting its groundbreaking environmentally friendly mobility solutions this week during ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi, with the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai on display throughout the four-day event. The cutting-edge Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) offers a 100% electric driving experience with best-in-class efficiency and zero emissions, underlining Toyota’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and creating sustainable mobility for all.

ADIPEC is one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the energy industry and brings together key stakeholders from the energy, manufacturing, and industrial domains. The unique platform features a series of themed conferences and forums aimed at accelerating the transition to cleaner sources of energy, showcasing ground-breaking technologies, and exploring actionable strategies for a decarbonized future.

Toyota’s participation comes as part of its drive to lead the way to a decarbonized future for the mobility sector. The company has a long and distinguished history as a pioneer of environmentally-friendly mobility solutions, and successfully launched the world’s first mass-produced Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), the Prius, in 1997. Toyota continues to pursue a wide range of sustainable mobility solutions including HEVs, Plug-in ‎‎Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) to offer a full lineup of sustainable and practical mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of users across the globe.

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “We are pleased to showcase the groundbreaking Toyota Mirai at ADIPEC 2022, an important platform that explores new paths to a more sustainable future. Our hydrogen FCEV produces zero emissions with only water as a by-product, and is one of the many promising technologies we have developed in our pursuit of carbon neutrality. We remain committed to providing various technology options that are both sustainable and practical as we continue on our journey toward Creating Mobility for All and Producing Happiness for All.”

Fujita added: “I would like to extend my gratitude to the organizers of this highly significant event, the goals of which align closely with Toyota’s drive for sustainability. I’d also like to thank our customers around the world for their enduring support, which continually inspires us to develop ever-better cars.”

Powered entirely by hydrogen, the Toyota Mirai goes beyond zero emissions with its special air purification system, which captures PM2.5 and eliminates harmful chemical substances to ‘clean the air’ as it drives. The flagship sedan delivers a class-leading cruising range of 650 km and can be refueled in under five minutes, ensuring drivers enjoy the same levels of performance, convenience, and driving pleasure associated with a traditionally powered vehicle.

In 2021, the Toyota Mirai set a new world record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen FCEV without refueling. The class-leading vehicle achieved an unprecedented 1,360 km on a single, five-minute complete fill of hydrogen during a roundtrip tour of Southern California to claim the Guinness World Records title and set a new distance milestone for zero-emission vehicles.

The versatility of Toyota’s fuel cell technology, which the company developed in the early 1990s, has enabled a wide range of applications including in trucks, buses, boats, and stationary generators. Research and development are also in progress to utilize the system for trains, as well as a moon rover called ‘Lunar Cruiser’ as part of a joint project with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in 2019.

The Toyota Mirai is on display at Japan Pavilion as part of ADIPEC 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 31 October to 3 November.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ismail Yagan

General Manager

Toyota Middle East & Central Asia

Email: ismail.yagan@toyota-me.ae

Walid Majzoub

TRACCS

Email: walid.majzoub@traccs.net