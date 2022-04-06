Japanese automobile brand Toyota tops YouGov's 2022 Automotive & Mobility Rankings for the second consecutive year, with an Index Score of 36.9. Toyota’s luxury segment subsidiary- Lexus remained in third place this year as well, with a marginal improvement (of +0.5) to its year-on-year brand health score.

YouGov's Automotive & Mobility Rankings 2022 is determined using Index score – which assesses overall brand health. The score takes into account consumers’ perception of a brand’s overall quality, value, impression, reputation, satisfaction and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others.

The past year seems to have been favourable for automotive brands in KSA as most of the featured names have improved their brand health scores after a difficult year amidst the pandemic. However, there hasn’t been any change to their rankings this year. German luxury automobile brands Mercedes- Benz and BMW, continue holding their previous ranks (second and fourth respectively), with a small year-on-year change to their scores. Similarly, Hyundai remains in fifth (20.0), followed by Honda in sixth (18.2), Ford in seventh (16.1) and Nissan in eighth (14.4).

Land Rover and Bentley- the new entrants in this year’s list, replaced Audi and GMC to occupy the ninth (14.3) and tenth (13.8) place, respectively and complete the top ten list for KSA in 2022.

Methodology:

The data included in the YouGov's Automotive & Mobility Rankings 2022 has been drawn from YouGov BrandIndex.

YouGov's Automotive & Mobility Rankings 2022 show the brands with the highest average Index scores between February 1, 2021, and January 31st, 2022. The scores are mostly representative of the general population of adults 18+ (some are online-representative or urban rep). All Index scores listed have been rounded to a single decimal place; however, we have used additional precision to assign ranks. All brands have been tracked for at least 6 months to be included in the rankings.

Each day consumers are asked about their views on automotive brands across various markets, which allows YouGov to build a picture of how these brands are perceived by the general public through comparing Index scores – which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of general impression, quality, value, customer satisfaction, recommendation and corporate reputation scores.​

General impression – whether someone has a positive or negative impression of a brand​

Quality – whether consumers think the brand represents good or poor quality​

Value – whether consumers think the brand represents good or poor value for money​

Customer satisfaction – whether someone is a satisfied or dissatisfied customer​

Recommendation – whether someone would recommend a brand to a friend or not​

Corporate reputation – whether someone is proud or embarrassed to work for a brand​

Get in touch to know more