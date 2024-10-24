Jeddah, KSA – The Saudi Transport Authority (TGA), Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment (AHG), Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ), the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) have launched a seven-day trial of the Toyota Mirai, a cutting-edge, hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), as part of a taxi fleet in Jeddah. This initiative, which commenced on 20 October, is aimed at assessing the viability of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source for Saudi Arabia's public transportation system, furthering the Kingdom’s ambitions for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

This milestone trial comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and AHG, which will pave the way for greater collaboration between the two parties and future carbon-neutral transportation solutions within the Kingdom, aided along the way by TMC’s worldclass technical expertise and mobility solutions. The agreement was signed by Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Eng. Fawaz Al-Sahli, Deputy President of the Transport General Authority, and Omar Bin Hashim Al-Jafri, General Manager of Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment, during a ceremony in Jeddah on the morning of the launch.

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability and economic diversification, this trial is designed to evaluate the potential of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source for Saudi Arabia's public transportation system. Across a seven-day period, the Toyota Mirai will be tested on Jeddah’s public roads, collecting crucial data on performance, fuel efficiency, driving range, refueling time, and CO2 emission savings compared to conventional vehicles of a similar size. Insights gained from this trial will guide future decisions on the integration of zero-emission technologies, supporting Saudi Arabia’s goal of carbon neutrality in the transportation sector.

Eng. Fawaz Al-Sahli, Deputy President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) for Regulation, stated: “The launch of the hydrogen-powered taxi pilot project marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, aiming to promote the use of modern technologies in transportation. By increasing the share of zero-emission passenger vehicles on Saudi roads to 45% by 2030, we contribute to environmental preservation and enhance the quality of life in our cities, while also supporting the Authority’s efforts to adopt clean and efficient energy solutions.”

Khalid Abdullah Hashim, CEO of Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment (AHG), said: "We are proud to collaborate with the Saudi Transport Authority to implement this initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and their harmful impact on the environment, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This direction is fully supported by our company to promote the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles, with hydrogen produced and supplied from our factories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have also implemented investment plans to increase hydrogen production to meet expected market demands."

Nobuyuki Takemura, Chief Representative of the Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility & Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), said: “TMC is proud to see the Toyota Mirai, our cutting-edge hydrogen-powered FCEV, once again drive the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in the Kingdom. We look forward to the results of this trial and to contributing to Saudi Arabia's broader public transportation development efforts in the years ahead, and to encouraging the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology within the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and net-zero goals for 2060.”

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ), said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is proud to collaborate with the Transport General Authority on this pioneering project. We are committed to driving innovation in sustainable vehicle technologies and advanced transportation solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to support Saudi Arabia’s objectives of improving transport efficiency and raising living standards. We are committed to supporting the sustainable environmental objectives outlined in Vision 2030, while contributing to improved environmental sustainability and promoting economic and social development.”

The Toyota Mirai represents Toyota’s vision for a hydrogen-based society and commitment to green mobility in the Middle East. Emitting only water vapor, it offers an efficient, zero-emission alternative to traditional vehicles. In 2019, Saudi Arabia established its first hydrogen refueling station through a collaboration between Saudi Aramco and Air Products. This station initially fueled a fleet of six Mirai vehicles, highlighting the trust that Toyota has earned within the Kingdom. By supporting the current trial of the Mirai, Toyota continues to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s carbon neutrality goals and the development of a hydrogen energy industry, paving the way for the future deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles across major Saudi cities.

