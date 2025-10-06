Tourism Seychelles has further strengthened its presence in the GCC region through its active participation in the recent TBO Travel Business Show, held in Doha on 15 September and in Dubai on 17 September. Bringing together hundreds of key travel professionals, the events provided an ideal platform to showcase the destination’s unique offerings and strengthen valuable partnerships across the region

In Dubai, Tourism Seychelles was accompanied by strategic partners, including Air Seychelles, Amity Villa, and laïla, A Tribute Portfolio Resort, reflecting the strong collaborative spirit across the destination’s industry.

As the national carrier, Air Seychelles played a key role by outlining ongoing efforts to strengthen air connectivity between the GCC region and the islands. The presence of all partners reflected a shared commitment to increasing visibility in the UAE market, which remains a vital access point for travellers to Seychelles.

Speaking at the events, Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ Representative in the Middle East, said:

“We are focused on strengthening our engagement across the GCC. The response from travel bookers in both Doha and Dubai was extremely positive, reflecting a growing interest in Seychelles as a premier destination. The presence of partners such as Air Seychelles, Amity Villa, and laïla demonstrates their commitment and enthusiasm to support the destination’s growth in this important market, and together we continue to showcase the unique experiences Seychelles has to offer."

Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at the Tourism Department, added:

“These roadshows are part of our sustained effort to engage trade in strategic markets and to reposition Seychelles in the minds of GCC travellers as not only a luxury escape but a destination rich in variety, authenticity and value. Our partnerships, particularly with airlines and accommodations, remain integral to our efforts to broaden awareness and stimulate demand in the region.”

Tourism Seychelles’ collaboration with TBO, one of the region’s leading B2B travel platforms, continues to support its long-term strategy of nurturing strong trade relationships and equipping travel agents with the tools and insights needed to effectively sell Seychelles.

Through ongoing engagement across the GCC, Tourism Seychelles remains firmly committed to positioning the islands as the destination of choice for travellers seeking genuine experiences, natural beauty, and sustainable tourism.