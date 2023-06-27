Beirut – TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon and Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) signed an agreement that aims at transforming two of the university campuses into solar-powered hubs.

This joint project, supported by Farjallah Group, as an approved contractor for TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon selected for this project, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of the year.

Upon completion, the robust solar system will generate more than 1.1 MWp, with 756 kWp dedicated to the Mar Roukoz Science and Technology Campus and 352 kWp to the Huvelin Social Sciences Campus. This project will contribute to 550 tons of CO2 reduction per year and is equivalent to powering 250 single-family Lebanese houses per year.

In his speech, Prof. Salim Daccache S.J., USJ Rector, welcomed this partnership: “It is a pleasure to renew our collaboration with TotalEnergies with a very beneficial project for campuses and institutions that are barely able to pay electricity bills and buy fuel for their generators. This partnership, coupled with a collaboration at the level of the Master Oil & Gas of the School of Engineering of Beirut (ESIB), is a sign of hope for our young people and a message that the vital forces of the country are building the future.”

Adrien Béchonnet, Managing Director & Country Chair, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon, confirmed: “Today’s announcement is a first-of-its-kind in Lebanon. We are delighted to deliver such revolutionary solar solutions at USJ to contribute to CO2 emission reduction on campus and within the community at large. As a responsible multi-energy company, we remain committed to supporting the sustainable development of the country as it incorporates renewable sources in its energy mix.”

As part of its green approach, USJ has already equipped nine of its buildings with solar panels; according to the Director of Real Estate Maintenance and Conservation, Mr. Wassim Selwan: “This latest solar energy project, the biggest installation at USJ campuses in collaboration with TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon, which can only be beneficial for all partners and our society, is a translation of the actions, the culture and the spirit of sustainable development that USJ has been adopting for several years.”

About TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon

TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon S.A.L., an affiliate of the multi-energy company TotalEnergies, has been present in Lebanon since 1951 with a network of more than 180 service stations across the Lebanese territory - of which 23 are powered by solar panels - and markets TotalEnergies’ high-quality fuel and lubricants locally.

Our team seeks tirelessly to apply the company know-how and expertise in serving more than 1,300 professional clients while contributing to their energy transition. We also serve around 80,000 customers who visit our stations daily to enjoy our one-stop-shop services and our Bonjour convenience stores with a wide variety of products and continuous offers.

TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon strives to grow while contributing to the Company’s ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, together with society. Reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing waste management solutions are priorities at our sites.

TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and controls all the supply and distribution chain, in addition to complying with international standards of sustainability, quality, and safety. https://totalenergies.com.lb/en

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world’s number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About USJ

Saint Joseph University of Beirut (Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth – USJ) is a private Lebanese university, founded in 1875 by the Society of Jesus. The University counts 13 Faculties (religious studies, medicine, pharmacy, dental medicine, nursing, engineering and architecture, law and political sciences, economics, business administration and management, humanities, sciences, education, and translation and languages). USJ’s mission encompasses three main dimensions: research through knowledge creation, teaching through knowledge transfer, and service through using knowledge in the service of society. Currently, USJ boasts agreements with 440 partner institutions that spread across 53 countries around the world. In March 2019, Saint Joseph University of Beirut received the unconditional accreditation by European educational accreditation institute ACQUIN.

