Casablanca – The international Best Places to Work certification program has officially announced the results of the Top Workplaces in Morocco 2025 Ranking, recognizing organizations that excel in creating outstanding workplace environments.

This annual ranking highlights companies that stand out for their innovative talent management practices, strong employee engagement, and positive social and economic impact, setting benchmarks for excellence in the Moroccan employment landscape.

Top 8 Workplace in Morocco for 2025

Les Eaux Minérales d’Oulmès – An iconic Moroccan company, recognized for its strong corporate culture, long-term employee engagement, and commitment to developing local talent. Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company – A leading industrial player, distinguished by its international standards, operational excellence, and strong focus on employee well-being. Cnexia – A technology-driven organization known for its dynamic work environment, strong employee experience, and continuous skills development. Dräger – Renowned for its technological and industrial expertise, Dräger stands out for its culture of safety, responsibility, and respect for its people. Société Générale Africa Technologies Services – Recognized for its people-centric leadership approach, mature HR practices, and commitment to professional development. RedMed Capital – A financial group distinguished by its human-centered culture, responsible performance mindset, and career growth opportunities. Volvo Morocco – A global brand known for promoting innovation, safety, diversity, and leadership that places employees at the heart of its strategy. SUEZ Morocco – A major player in environmental services, recognized for its strong commitment to sustainability and responsible, inclusive management.

Special Recognition

AstraZeneca Morocco was also awarded the Best Place to Work for Gender Equality label — a first in Morocco — highlighting its exemplary commitment to gender equality and workplace inclusion.

A Prestigious Recognition

The companies recognized this year demonstrate their ability to build inspiring, high-performing, and inclusive work environments. They exemplify how placing employees at the center of business strategy drives engagement, sustainable performance, and employer attractiveness.

Commenting on the announcement, Karim Idrissi, Director of the Best Places to Work Morocco 2025 program, stated: “The Best Places to Work Morocco 2025 ranking celebrates organizations that put their people at the core of their strategy. These inspiring companies embody excellence, trust, and innovation, while strengthening Morocco’s position as an attractive destination for talent.”

About Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is a global certification program present in more than 60 countries. It identifies and recognizes organizations that foster outstanding workplace cultures, while supporting companies in continuously enhancing their human capital practices.

For more information about the ranking and award winners, please visit:

www.bestplacestoworkfor.org/fr