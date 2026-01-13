Riyadh – The Best Places to Work® certification program has announced its 2025 rankings, recognizing organizations across Saudi Arabia that excel in creating positive, engaging, and high-performing workplaces.

The rankings are structured into four categories: Small Companies, Mid-Sized Companies, Large Companies, and Ministries, reflecting excellence across both the private and public sectors.

Small Companies (fewer than 100 employees)

Kinan ranked first for its strong people-first culture and high levels of employee engagement. It was followed by Nera, recognized for its collaborative and innovation-driven work environment, and Jouf Strategic Development Office, a public organization supporting regional development through an engaged workforce. Sisco Holding, a diversified investment group, and Aseer Investment Company, known for its supportive and development-focused culture, completed the top five.

Mid-Sized Companies (101–1,000 employees)

Al-Amjaad Trading & Manufacturing Company led the category, standing out for its structured people practices and focus on employee development. Saudi Downtown Company ranked second for its commitment to talent growth and organizational engagement, followed by Bidaya Finance, recognized for promoting employee wellbeing within the financial services sector. Utec and Sela rounded out the top five, both noted for fostering performance-driven and inclusive workplace cultures. Additional organizations in the top 10 included Saudi Xerox, Axelerated Solutions, Remat Al-Riyadh, the National Development Fund, and Hulul, all acknowledged for their strong engagement and people management practices.

Large Companies (more than 1,000 employees)

Roshn secured the top position for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its sustained commitment to inclusion, leadership development, and employee engagement. Nahdi Medical Company ranked second for its strong focus on wellbeing and career growth, while Spimaco, a leading pharmaceutical company, was recognized for its structured people development and workplace stability. Saudi Air Navigation Services ranked fourth, recognized for its strong focus on operational excellence, leadership development, and employee experience. JAL and Almana Group of Hospitals were also ranked among the top organizations for their emphasis on culture, leadership, and employee experience.

Ministries

In the Ministries category, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services achieved first place, recognizing its efforts in building an engaged, performance-driven public-sector work environment aligned with national transformation goals. The ranking reflects the ministry’s commitment to leadership effectiveness, employee development, and organizational excellence within the government sector.

Special Recognition Awards

Special awards were presented to organizations demonstrating excellence in specific areas. Bahri was recognized for outstanding HR practices, Mobily was honored for its initiatives in creating a high-quality workplace environment, and Nahdi Medical Company received special recognition as an employer of choice for female employees.

Key Insights from the 2025 Program

According to the survey, a strong majority of employees in certified organizations express a deep sense of pride in their roles, trust in their leadership, and confidence in their company’s societal contributions in accordance with Vision 2030. Additionally, the data suggests that Saudi Arabia’s younger workforce is driving a shift toward prioritizing career advancement, equal opportunities, diverse and inclusive environments, and the celebration of individual identities within the workplace.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

