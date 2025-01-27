Key takeaways include:

Prudent Spending Meets Value: Consumers are cutting back on discretionary expenditures while remaining willing to pay more for products and services that provide tangible benefits.

Hybrid Vehicles Gain Popularity: With 41% of respondents favoring hybrids, sustainability is shaping automotive preferences.

Travel Remains a Top Priority: Despite caution in other areas, 86% of UAE residents plan international vacations, prioritizing premium travel experiences.

Sustainability Is Non-Negotiable: Eco-friendly packaging, clean-label products, and ethical practices are essential considerations for 60% of UAE consumers.

UAE- The 2025 New Year Resolutions Insights Report, conducted by Toluna and MetrixLab, reveals key behavioral trends among UAE consumers. Based on responses from 550 UAE residents, the study identifies financial management, health, sustainability, and travel as top priorities. Notably, 93% of UAE residents have set resolutions for 2025, compared to 82% in 2024. Of those, one in four fully achieved their resolutions last year, while seven in ten partially succeeded. Additionally, 88% of respondents expressed confidence in achieving their 2025 goals. Concerns about the rising cost of living (57%), financial security (53%), and health (49%) are shaping decision-making in 2025

Financial Prudence Takes Priority

With inflationary pressures continuing to shape consumer behaviors, financial management is the leading priority for UAE residents. 85% of respondents are focused on managing their expenses and saving money. Breaking this down: 44% are opting for a new job, 70% to manage their finances better and 77% to exercise more and eat healthy food.

The shift toward prudence is evident in several key spending adjustments. For instance, 38% of respondents plan to reduce their spending on luxury goods and premium services, while 48% intend to cut back on dining out and food delivery and 39% on takeaway. Additionally, 37% of UAE residents are limiting their purchases of accessories, and 34% on electronic gadgets.

While financial caution dominates, there is also a selective focus on maintain spending in areas that improve quality of life with 49% of respondents aim to continue investing in entertainment/ TV subscription, and 47% on skincare products. As well, Fitness remains a priority for 41% of UAE residents, who plan to maintain or increase their memberships to gyms and wellness centers, 49% on staycation, clothing and entertainment zone. Furthermore 64% expressed a desire to spend more time with family in 2025, reflecting a shift toward nurturing personal relationships and meaningful experiences alongside financial discipline.

Big Ticket Expenses.

While 30% of UAE residents plan to reduce spending on big ticket expenses, mainly on preowned cars (36%) and designer/ luxury brands (34%), it has been noticed the tendency to spend on high luxury items including buying a property/ house (77%), gold/diamond jewelry (75%) and high-end electronic items (71%).

Health and Wellness Drive Consumer Choices

The health-conscious movement is gaining momentum, with 49% of UAE residents prioritizing wellness as part of their New Year’s resolutions with 77% to exercise more regularly and eat healthy food. This trend is influencing purchasing decisions across food and beverage categories, with consumers seeking products that align with their health goals, for instance 69% plan to consume more homemade cook, 67% a lot of fresh food while 68% to try out new healthy food products.

Moreover, 60% are willing to pay premium for Fresh food with the quality and freshness (56%) scored the main elements impacting the purchase decision of groceries for UAE residents.

The report highlights that 41% of respondents are willing to pay a premium for organic food, showcasing a preference for clean and sustainable options. Furthermore, 30% are investing in plant-based alternatives, while 34% are opting for "free-from" products such as gluten-free and allergen-free items. These figures underscore the demand for brands that offer transparency, nutritional benefits, and ethical sourcing in their products.

Travel Remains a Cornerstone of Spending

Despite financial caution in other areas, international travel continues to be a top spending category for UAE consumers. The report reveals that 97% of respondents plan to travel abroad in 2025 mainly to KSA (23%), USA (15%) and Turkey (13%) with an average of three trips per traveler anticipated during the year.

Luxury travel, in particular, remains a strong preference, with 86% of UAE residents willing to spend more on premium experiences. This includes high-end airline services, five-star accommodations, and curated travel packages. Even for those cutting back on other expenditures, vacations are seen as an essential part of life, reinforcing the importance of the UAE’s travel and hospitality sectors.

Sustainability Shapes Consumer Behavior

Sustainability continues to play a critical role in purchasing decisions for UAE residents, with many actively prioritizing environmentally responsible choices. The report indicates that 41% of respondents are willing to pay more for eco-friendly packaging, while 43% favor clean-label products that emphasize ethical sourcing and transparency.

Beyond packaging, 60% of UAE consumers consider a brand’s environmental and social responsibility as critical factors in their purchasing decisions despite the current economic situation. This emphasis on sustainability is further reflected in the automotive sector, where hybrid vehicles have emerged as the most likely car type to purchase for 41% of respondents in 2025. This trend highlights the growing importance of green mobility solutions in the UAE market.

Social Media Dominates Consumer Engagement

Digital platforms remain indispensable tools for engagement, with UAE consumers increasingly relying on social media for connection and discovery. The report reveals that 6 in 10 of UAE residents are actively planning to use YouTube and Instagram with 79% intend to engage more, leveraging diverse content offerings, versus 65% on Facebook and 62% on TikTok.

These platforms present vital opportunities for brands to amplify their messaging, connect with tech-savvy audiences, and drive meaningful engagement. By tailoring their strategies to leverage the strengths of each platform, businesses can maximize their visibility and impact.

Georges Akkaoui, Enterprise Account Director at Toluna MEAT, comments, “The UAE’s consumer landscape in 2025 reflects a clear shift toward purpose-driven decision-making. Financial prudence, sustainability, and personal well-being are shaping priorities. This report offers a roadmap for businesses seeking to navigate the UAE’s evolving consumer landscape. By addressing these key trends, brands can foster trust, build loyalty, and drive meaningful growth in 2025.”

