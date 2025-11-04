Dubai, UAE – Tokinvest, the regulated platform making real-world asset investing accessible to everyone, today announced a strategic partnership with API Global, a UK-based property investment and distribution company that has transacted over US $2 billion in real estate since its inception.

The partnership combines API Global’s track record in sourcing and selling high-performing property assets with Tokinvest’s newly licensed digital issuance platform, enabling investors to access prime real estate opportunities through secure, fractionalised tokens.

According to Deloitte, US $4 trillion of real estate is expected to be tokenised by 2035, up from less than US $0.3 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%[1]. As the market accelerates, the Tokinvest–API Global collaboration will help bridge the gap between traditional property investment and the next generation of accessible, digital assets.

“This collaboration represents the next chapter in property investing,” said Scott Thiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tokinvest. “For too long, the best deals have been reserved for the few. Together with API Global, we’re opening up access so more people can invest like the 1%, in the same world-class assets, but with far lower barriers to entry.”

Under the agreement, API Global will act as a strategic adviser and distribution partner for Tokinvest, identifying investment-grade real estate projects and introducing them to its extensive network of wealth managers, family offices, and independent investors. Once tokenised via Tokinvest’s regulated platform, these assets will be available to investors globally, offering fractional access to opportunities that were once out of reach.

“Our clients are increasingly looking for ways to diversify and access property investments that offer yield, liquidity, and transparency,” said Michael Leighton, Founder and Owner of API Global. “Tokinvest’s technology makes that possible within a fully regulated framework, it’s the evolution of property investment.”

The partnership follows Tokinvest’s recent milestone as the first companies to be granted a multiasset Issuance Licence by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The Cat1 ARVA Issuance and Broker Dealer licence enables Tokinvest to issue, broker, and manage tokenised real-world assets across categories including property, private credit, and alternative investments.

As property markets evolve and financial barriers remain high, tokenisation offers a bridge between exclusivity and accessibility, allowing investors everywhere to participate in opportunities once limited to institutional players and high-net-worth individuals.

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering platform that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

www.tokinvest.capital

About API Global

API Global is a property investment and distribution company at the forefront of global real estate innovation. Since 2013, the company has facilitated over US $2 billion in property transactions, connecting leading developers with investors across more than 40 international markets. Through its end-to-end advisory and distribution services, API Global empowers clients to access high-quality property investments with transparency, liquidity, and confidence.

Visit www.apiglobal.co.uk

For Media Enquiries:

Tokinvest

Heather Dale

Email: heather.dale@tokinvest.capital

www.tokinvest.capital

Disclaimer

This communication is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified professional advisor before making investment decisions with regard to virtual assets as regulatory environments vary by jurisdiction. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and tokenised virtual assets carry inherent risks including, but not limited to, market volatility and liquidity constraints. Tokinvest is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.

[1] Source: Deloitte