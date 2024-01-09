Dubai: TOD, the premium sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, has announced exclusive packages for the highly anticipated TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023TM tournament. Football enthusiasts across the region can immerse themselves in the action, with AFCON taking place from January 13 to February 11.

TOD is set to stream the fierce competition and captivating football from AFCON 2023, hosted by Ivory Coast, featuring 24 teams, including notable favorites like Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria. AFCON 2023 also boasts a roster of football stars, eyes set on top favourite players like Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroonian striker, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Senegalese top scorer Sadio Mane, Algerian star player Riyad Mehrez, and the region’s favourite Mohamad Salah representing Egypt.

By streaming the matches on TOD, viewers have the following advantages:

Multilingual Coverage : Viewers are set to enjoy the matches in Arabic, English, and French, with a dedicated Arabic studio ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience for diverse audiences.

: Viewers are set to enjoy the matches in Arabic, English, and French, with a dedicated Arabic studio ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience for diverse audiences. Match Center Feature : The viewing experience will be elevated by the inclusion of constantly updated live stats alongside the match, powered by Opta, offering fans a deeper understanding of the game.

: The viewing experience will be elevated by the inclusion of constantly updated live stats alongside the match, powered by Opta, offering fans a deeper understanding of the game. Flexible Streaming: AFCON matches will be available both live and on-demand on TOD, across the device of their choice, allowing fans to catch every moment at their convenience. The platform's TOD 360 feature adds an interactive timeline and real-time stats, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

TOD’s VP of Marketing and Sales, John Paul Mckerlie, emphasized, “TOD continues to set the standard for sports streaming in the MENA region, ensuring its subscribers enjoy a cutting-edge, immersive, and interactive football-watching experience. Our specific tournament-oriented package offers football fans the flexibility to watch their favourite teams, in premium HD viewing experience on the device of their choice - without having to depend on insecure channels, which may compromise viewers’ data and security."

To explore these exciting streaming packages, football enthusiasts can visit the TOD website.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers close to 50,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO Max, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

