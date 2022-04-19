The month-long partnership pairs food and entertainment through the Careem Super App.

TOD, a subscription based over-the-top (OTT) platform, offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, and children’s programming, together with a range of outstanding new TOD Originals. TOD also exclusively houses all beIN Sports content, the leading sports broadcaster in the region.

Careem has teamed up with TOD during Ramadan to offer their customers both food and entertainment.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, customers who order from Careem’s food delivery service will enjoy a free 30-day subscription to TOD’s entertainment package.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time of reflection and calm, so locals and expats alike will find themselves with a little down-time to spend with family and friends. Food and entertainment go hand-in-hand and the new collaboration between TOD and Careem allows viewers to access blockbuster Hollywood movies, captivating Turkish series, TOD originals and much more while enjoying delicious food anytime, anywhere.

Khaled Nuseibeh, General Manager of Careem EMGCC, said: “ Ramadan is a time for families to gather and bond over meals. We want to add to that experience by offering food and entertainment to our customers, so they never miss a moment of entertainment at iftar or suhoor. Through our partnership with TOD, we hope to give our customers in Qatar another way to feel connected with their loved ones during the holy month.”

The partnership between TOD and Careem will see a number of further promotions and collaborations announced throughout the year.