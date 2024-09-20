Dubai, UAE – Tribonian Law Advisors (“TLA”), a leading boutique law firm based in the GCC region and specialized in mergers and acquisitions, is proud to announce that it has advised the shareholders of deNovo Partners (“deNovo”), one of the leading home-grown advisory firms in the Middle East, on the acquisition of the company by PJT Partners (“PJT Partners”), a premier, global advisory-focused investment bank headquartered in New York and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PJT).

The TLA team was led by the firm’s managing partner, Rindala Beydoun and by partner, Carlo Pianese, who were assisted by managing associate, Dhruv Agrawal and associate, Norma Karam.

Rindala Beydoun commented: “We are very proud to have acted for deNovo on this transaction. This role has undoubtedly strengthened our prominent position in the M&A legal advisory space and reinforced our robust track record in the region”.

“We are excited to have been involved in this ground-breaking transaction uniting two leading advisory firms based in New York and Dubai. Our team worked tirelessly to deliver expert legal advice, ensuring that every aspect of the transaction documents was aligned with the strategic objectives of the parties,” said Carlo Pianese.

ABOUT TRIBONIAN LAW ADVISORS

TLA is a regional boutique law firm providing clients with expert legal advice in M&A, private equity and corporate finance. The firm was founded by a US-qualified lawyer, Rindala Beydoun, after a legacy of legal experience in the region and a successful track record as a partner at the leading international law firms of Vinson & Elkins and Latham and Watkins. TLA’s additional partners include Carlo Pianese, an English-qualified lawyer with several years of experience at Allen & Overy (both in London and Dubai) and Vinson & Elkins; and Emile Boulos, an English-qualified lawyer with several years of experience at Herbert Smith Freehills and Vinson & Elkins. The partners have worked on transactions in several jurisdictions across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Africa and Asia. Known for their business savviness and holistic approach to transactions, including a deep understanding of financial fundamentals, the TLA partners deliver an unparalleled client experience. To learn more about TLA, please visit its website at www.t-lawadvisors.com.

ABOUT DENOVO PARTNERS

Established in 2010 by a team of highly experienced Investment Banking professionals led by May Nasrallah, deNovo is one of the Middle East’s preeminent corporate finance advisory firms. The firm provides a broad range of financial advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and corporate finance. With a proven track record of successful transactions, deNovo established itself as a world-class trusted conflict-free advisor on highly complicated, sensitive transactions. With clients spanning regional and international corporations, family businesses, government related entities, and sovereign wealth funds, deNovo has become one of the largest and most established home-grown advisory firm in the region. To learn more about deNovo, please visit its website at www.denovopartners.com.

ABOUT PJT PARTNERS

PJT Partners is a premier, global, advisory-focused investment bank that was built from the ground up to be different. PJT Partners’ highly experienced, collaborative teams provide independent advice coupled with old-world, high-touch client service. This ethos has allowed the firm to attract some of the very best talent in the markets in which it operates. PJT Partners delivers leading advice to many of the world's most consequential companies, effect some of the most transformative transactions and restructurings and raise billions of dollars of capital around the globe to support startups and more established companies. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit its website at www.pjtpartners.com.

