Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The sands of the UAE fell to unveil Titan Marhaba, the latest collection from the renowned watchmaker inspired by the culture, architecture, and people of the Middle East.

Designed to reflect the fusion of faith and fashion, tradition, and modernity, the official launch of this hotly anticipated collection took place this morning at Al Fanar, the highly acclaimed Emirati restaurant, which formed a perfect backdrop for this special occasion.

Glass cases adorned with the colours of UAE flag and filled with the sands of the Emirates were placed around the restaurant. As the lights dimmed and the soothing sounds of the Oud filled the air, the sand was released in unison to reveal Titan Marhaba, stunning timepieces for women and men designed specifically with the local watch aficionado in mind.

Inspired by modern architecture, Arabic calligraphy and traditional motifs, the discerning consumer is certain to appreciate the many subtle cultural cues embedded into each watch.

The metal etched Mashrabiya pattern, lacquered sunray dial and premium crystals of the signature women’s watch, for example, are features certain to be appreciated; not to mention the versatile green hue making it so wearable. From the Arabic numerals to the stone settings, it is the intricate details and deep-hued colours of the women’s timepieces in this collection that personify the elegance of today’s Arab woman.

The green dial of the signature men’s watch is also inspired by the Mashrabiya or carved latticework, a popular feature of traditional Arabic and Islamic architecture. In fact, the dial on all the men’s watches take inspiration from modern architecture, with a crescent-tipped central hand, and a mix of Arabic numerals and bold faceted indices for the hour markings, giving each watch a classic yet modern look.

“As soon as one lands in the UAE, the pride of the people in the country they call home, is evident. Titan Marhaba captures the beauty and power of that sentiment and uses subtle design clues that will resonate to give you timepieces that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity,” said Aditya Kejriwal, Marketing Head, Titan International Business.

His sentiments were echoed by Gaurav Midha, Business Head, International Business - Watches, Eyewear, Fragrances, and accessories, who had flown in especially for the launch.

“This collection is a true reflection of Titan’s inherent design prowess and innovation but also the brand’s deep understanding and respect for its regional customer. With Eid around the corner, these unique timepieces are a great gifting option not to mention a wonderful way to express your individuality as you step out in style this summer,” he added.

In fact, there’s a special Eid offer on at all Titan retail outlets. Spend AED 300 or more and get AED 100 off on your purchase.

Prices start at AED 250 and the watches are now available at Titan retail outlets across UAE including in Ibn Battuta Mall, Deira City Centre, and Sharjah City Centre. You can also purchase the Titan Marhaba collection at select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorized retailers. The watch will also be available at Titan Watch kiosks and stores across the GCC in Oman, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

About Titan Company Limited:

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd. is a USD 2.8 billion (2019-20) listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale. Titan is also the recipient of the prestigious red dot design award for Titan Edge- the slimmest watch in the universe.

Quality is never a compromise in Titan’s watch development and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spreads over 450,000 sq. ft. Rated by many experts as among the best in the world, the facility bears ISO certifications for quality and environment management systems.

