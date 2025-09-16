Cairo: As part of its commitment to supporting the healthcare sector and enhancing its services, TITAN Egypt, a leading provider of essential building materials, headed by Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, has delivered a set of modern medical devices to Beni Suef University Hospital. The delivery included a dedicated unit for the intensive care department, aiming to enhance the hospital’s capabilities and provide advanced medical services to patients.

This initiative reflects TITAN Egypt’s continued support for the healthcare system, contributing to improving the quality of medical services and easing the burden on the specialized university hospital, which serves a wide segment of residents in Beni Suef and neighboring governorates.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sameh El-Maraghi, Vice President of University for Community Service and Environmental Development Affairs, Prof. Dr. Alaa Abdel Halim, former Vice President of the University, Prof. Dr. Hani Hamed, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, and Prof. Dr. Emad El-Banna, Director of University Hospitals. Also present were Eng. Hossam Taha, Beni Suef Cement Plant Manager, and Mr. Tony Othman, Advisor to the CEO for External Relations.

In this context, Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, stated:

“This initiative comes as part of our group’s long-standing commitment to supporting the local community, particularly the healthcare sector which touches the lives of every citizen. We are always keen to ensure that our contributions have tangible value, strengthening the capacity of public hospitals and alleviating the burden on patients and their families. We consider ourselves true partners in serving the community, and we strive to ensure that our industrial and economic activities have a positive social impact on both current and future generations.”

Sharing the same vision, Prof. Dr. Tarek Ali, Acting President of Beni Suef University, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying: “What TITAN Egypt is offering represents a pioneering model of corporate social responsibility. It provides direct support to the specialized university hospital in delivering patient care and reinforces the partnership between the university and the private sector to better serve the people of Beni Suef.”

It is worth noting that, as part of a series of healthcare initiatives in Beni Suef Governorate. The company had previously signed a cooperation protocol with the Directorate of Health to upgrade the intensive care units at Beni Suef Chest Hospital, enhancing their capacity and providing advanced medical care. This reflects the company’s ongoing approach of investing in key sectors, ensuring a sustainable social impact that directly improves citizens’ lives.

About TITAN Egypt

TITAN Egypt is a key player in Egypt’s building materials industry and the local arm of TITAN Group—a global leader with over 120 years of expertise across more than 25 countries. Since 1999, the company has been shaping the Egyptian construction landscape through high-quality cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and innovative alternative fuel solutions.