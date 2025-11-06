Cairo, Reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing and stronger national supply chains, TITAN Egypt, a leading provider of essential building materials, announces its participation in TransMEA 2025, held under the auspices of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Ministry of Industry. Established under the theme “Industry and Transport Together for Sustainable Development” as part of Smart Transport, Logistics, and Infrastructure Week. The event underscores TITAN Egypt’s ongoing efforts to boost domestic production capacity and support large-scale national infrastructure projects.

TITAN’s participation reflects its longstanding contribution to Egypt’s national infrastructure development. Over the years, the company has played a pivotal role in building and strengthening the country’s infrastructure through its high-quality cement and construction solutions, contributing to landmark projects such as the Monorail, Tahya Misr Bridge, Bibliotheca Alexandrina, El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, Alamein Towers, and Damietta Port.

In this context, Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, said: “At TITAN Egypt, we take pride in our role in advancing Egypt’s national infrastructure development, through our continued contribution to major projects that support the country’s sustainable development goals. Our participation in TransMEA reaffirms our commitment to carrying this mission forward — building a more balanced and interconnected future for generations to come, in line with the national strategic plan that targets a 15% annual increase in infrastructure investments between 2024 and 2030.”

It is worth mentioning that TransMEA Expo is recognized as one of the region’s most prominent platforms. The expo brings together top local and international stakeholders to discuss the future of integrated and sustainable transport and infrastructure. The 2025 edition is set to welcome over 35,000 visitors, with more than 40 sessions featuring 120+ speakers, including senior officials and industry experts, to explore innovative and future-ready transport solutions.

About TITAN Egypt

TITAN Egypt is a key player in Egypt’s building materials industry and the local arm of TITAN Group—a global leader with over 120 years of expertise across more than 25 countries. Since 1999, the company has been shaping the Egyptian construction landscape through high-quality cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and innovative alternative fuel solutions.