Tissot is proud to announce that it has exercised its option to extend the partnership with the Asian Summer Games, as foreseen in the contract with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The leader in the Swiss watch industry will continue to provide its expert timekeeping services to the biggest event of the OCA, the Asian Summer Games, for the two editions in 2026 and 2030.

Tissot and the Olympic Council of Asia began their partnership in 1998 with their first Asian Games together. The Asian Games themselves date back to 1951, representing the oldest and most prestigious event in the calendar of the Olympic Council of Asia. Held every four years the Games give thousands of outstanding athletes from 44 countries and territories the chance to compete in the 46 sports that encompass the Games. In addition to the traditional sports such as swimming, athletics, basketball and cycling, the Asian Games also feature sports that are traditional to Asian culture such as sepaktakraw, wushu and kabaddi.

The editions of the Asian Games covered by this extension will take place in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan in 2026 and Doha, Qatar in 2030. Tissot will support the OCA in the coming years to help the many athletes, officials and volunteers without whom the Games would not be able to take place.

Tissot CEO, Sylvain Dolla stated “The Asian Games reflect the Tissot spirit perfectly by its diversity and the incredible dynamism. We are proud to be able to demonstrate our skills in precision timekeeping at such an incredible event. It also allows us to confirm the quality of our watches. We have already provided the Asian Games with our services before so we know and have what it takes. However, we strive to bring even more precision and innovation on every occasion, and to keep improving this essential element, which plays a leading role in the success of the Games, as we do with all our watches.”

