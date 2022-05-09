Back in 2015, TishTash Communications, the award-winning, Dubai based independent integrated marketing communications agency, realised the need and the demand to get clients to their end customers as quickly as possible. Whilst the services the agency has made its 10-year name on such as PR and Influencer Engagement, remain critically important to the business, ultimately every business need sales and revenue to survive and the agency prides itself on its ability to diversify and be agile in its approach to meet client’s needs and hence the Direct to Consumer Division was born.

TishTash’s consumer division has been one of the biggest drivers of growth for the agency in 2020-22, being a key factor in the agency’s 50% year on year growth even in Covid times. The division now generates 6 figure revenue for the agency on a monthly basis and this is expected to double in the year ahead as the agency expand across the GCC and to the UK with their first international office.

The agency has a high-quality database of over 25,000 consumers in the UAE all with detailed demographic data and good practice communication preferences captured. The data is used to host 4-5 curated multi-brand event concepts each month including Mummy Mornings and Business Networking events, as well as brand specific events in-store and webinars. There is a creative email marketing strategy with trackable codes and exclusive offers and the agency is able to provide research and insights to brands through focus groups and surveys.

In terms of client results, exclusive in-store events are generating between AED 10-100k AED in sales and client trackable codes can generate up to AED 30,000 of revenue on a recurring monthly basis. Clients working with the Direct to Consumer team include Chalhoub Group, MAF, Fuji Film and Al Tayer Group.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe said, “Our agency remains committed to being the best we can and offering strategic communications counsel and services on par with that of the global agency networks. Delivering brand awareness, brand equity and helping to drive businesses forward with this will always remain at the core of what we do. That said, for the majority of companies big and small they demand results in terms of sales and impact to their bottom line far quicker than traditional marketing and communications tactics can often deliver and this was no more evident than in recent Covid times when all did everything in their power to survive and retain their people. Developing our Direct to Consumer offering came from our understanding of the power of data and the importance of getting our clients to their end customer and to sales even faster, whilst continuing to work on the longer game strategy.”

Founded in 2012 by CEO Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, and run alongside MD Polly Williams, TishTash recently celebrated 10 years in business and prides itself on being a self-funded business with no outside investment to date. The agency has been through two years of significant growth in terms of revenue and team, significantly added to their roster of regional and global clients across the GCC, have won a number of prestigious awards and the management team cite the strong commitment to company culture, truly flexible working conditions and continued investment in people as the key drivers behind their exponential continued growth. Visit www.tishtash.com or @TishTashTalks on Instagram for more information.

