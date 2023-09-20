Duabi, UAE – Times Square Center announces the opening of a new ‘geektastic’ pop culture store, Speedy Comics with a special event from 22nd- 24th September and special guest appearance of Japanese voice actor, Ryō Horikawa.

Located in Picnic Square, on the first floor, Speedy Comics will bring the community together in a celebration of all things pop culture ranging from anime, manga, cosplay, and gaming to ﬁlm, music and of course comics!

The launch event will be a cosmic convergence of fandom, including a meet and greet with Japanese anime voice virtuoso ‘Ryō Horikawa’ the actor best known for his role as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z and its sequels. Attendees will have the chance to engage with this voice-acting legend, securing photos and autographs. The event is a chance to explore the new Speedy Comics store brimming with collectables, memorabilia, and offerings that will make your inner geek sing with joy!

Speedy Comic Launch Event

Picnic Square, First Floor, Times Square Center

Friday 22nd September: 3pm – 6:30pm

Saturday 23rd September: 11am – 7:45pm

Sunday 24th September: 11am – 5:15pm

“We are thrilled to welcome Speedy Comics to our Times Square Center family and believe they will be a perfect addition to our mall, welcoming a unique customer demographic. We have been sponsoring and organizing Pop Culture events in the region for over six years, boasting an amazing line-up of celebrities and artists along with brand collaborations and activations. We are all greatly looking forward to the launch event on September 22nd” said Nancy Ozbek, General Manager of Times Square Center.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join the dynamic community of Times Square Center as it offers us the perfect location to establish our presence. At Speedy Comics and Speedy Comics Cafe, we pride ourselves on being trendsetters, and we firmly believe that this incredible setting will enable us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards" said Sharifa Abdulqader, Managing Director of Speedy Comics.

The opening of Speedy Comics falls in line with Times Square Center’s mission to pioneer exceptional and diverse experiences for the community, with this latest opening being a unique addition to the retail portfolio of brands and pop culture destinations in the UAE.

For more information on the Times Square Center, visit www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram.

About Times Square Center

Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complemented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center is committed to the local community and provides a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.