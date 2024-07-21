Cairo: Times Developments Company has announced the continuation of the implementation phases of the Avelin Residence project in New Cairo, adjacent to Al Rehab. Ahmed El-Sergany, CEO of Times Developments, stated in a press release that Avelin is an integrated residential project spanning 26 acres, equivalent to about 110,000 square meters. This vast area makes it one of the most prominent destinations in New Cairo due to its prime location near Al Rehab City and just minutes away from the American University in Cairo. The project reflects Times Developments's innovative vision in creating and developing sustainable urban residential, commercial, and entertainment destinations based on market studies and customer needs, aligning with the state's Vision 2030 to improve quality of life.

The project aims to deliver a comprehensive product that includes residential, commercial, administrative, and medical units, ensuring the community's needs are met while providing an outstanding living environment for residents.

T.hub, one of the project's highlights, is a commercial, administrative, and medical development in the Fifth Settlement, covering an area of 10,600 square meters. It consists of four separate buildings with a ground floor, three repeated floors, and two underground floors. The project offers various sized administrative and commercial units, featuring restaurants, cafes, advanced security systems, and a top-tier parking garage. Through this project, Times Developments aims to offer a unique and exceptional experience that blends modern design with effective management, making T.hub a new icon among commercial projects in New Cairo.

El-Sergany added, "This project is part of our real estate portfolio, where we commit to applying sustainable real estate development practices that meet our clients' aspirations and suit contemporary and future lifestyles. We aim to execute units with various sizes and different models to cater to all clients. The project will include residential units of various sizes and a distinguished set of services, such as a restaurant area, landscaped spaces, and innovatively designed swimming pools, making it a strong addition to the Egyptian real estate market."

The CEO of Times Developments confirmed that the company always looks to expand and diversify its real estate portfolio in several prime and highly demanded areas in the market, offering innovative and high-quality products to reach a broader segment of targeted customers. Ahmed El-Sergany highlighted that the company is adopting a new approach in its projects by starting construction work before launching sales to demonstrate seriousness and commitment to customers, thus enhancing their trust in the company's projects.

El-Sergany explained that the company aligns with the state's vision and methodology in executing the current urban renaissance, ensuring that the Avelin project in New Cairo adheres to the company's expansion plan, which focuses on key pillars such as building distinctive architectural and investment projects to strengthen the company's performance and presence in the Egyptian market. This strategic approach aims to leave a notable mark on all its current and future projects.

The CEO of Times Developments believes that the project will be a landmark in "New Cairo" in terms of location, area, and entertainment services, providing the highest quality of life within the project. The company has contracted with two of the largest consulting firms in Egypt, OKO Plan and ECG, to design and supervise the project, offering unique residential models that reflect the company's vision of providing a real estate product that includes all sustainability elements and integrates residential components with commercial, service, and entertainment elements, making the project an "urban icon" that offers its clients an ideal life full of tranquility, comfort, and security.

El-Sergany concluded, "We are following a well-studied plan based on a deep understanding of the real estate market and its requirements, allowing us to move steadily towards achieving a prominent position among real estate companies as one of the key developers aiming to offer distinctive real estate products capable of competing strongly both locally and internationally. We are committed to providing integrated urban communities, not just real estate units, presenting our clients with a unique lifestyle that combines all elements of luxury, stability, and security through a conscious plan and study of our project sites and diverse designs that blend heritage and modernity with high-end services, in collaboration with major specialized entities. This has made us one of the most influential companies in shaping a distinguished image of the Egyptian real estate product."

It's noteworthy that Times Developments owns a land portfolio of approximately 258,955 square meters in New Cairo's Golden Square area in the Fifth Settlement.