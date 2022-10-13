Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered hospitality company TIME Hotels has been awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Dubai Chamber) CSR Label Award for the eighth year in succession.

Launched in 2010 to reward corporate commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the CSR Label is awarded to companies based on performance scores across seven different criteria.

These include human resources (training, development, welfare, Emiratisation), client relations, business development, procurement, environment, health and safety, innovation and community; with Dubai Chamber also measuring the resulting impact in four key areas, namely workplace, marketplace, community and the environment.

According to the 2022 report from Dubai Chamber, TIME Hotels recorded an impressive overall score of 81.3%, which was 9.5% higher than the average market score achieved.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, said: “Receiving this official label for the eighth year in a row highlights our consistent commitment to our employees, the environment and our broader social responsibility.

“It also allows us to benchmark our own performance against those of other like-minded, forward-thinking companies in Dubai, for whom CSR forms an integral part of their overall corporate strategy and company values.”

TIME Hotels’ recent CSR achievements include installing Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at two of its Dubai properties, joining a Recycle, Reforest, Repeat initiative with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and partnered with Dubai Economy & Tourism Department (DET), collecting over 1,500 kilos of wastepaper for recycling.

TIME has participated in the Give and Gain Campaign during Ramadan and managed to donate over two metric tons of rice, which was sent to Emirates Red Crescent, as well as distributing free Iftar meals to taxi drivers.

Moreover, TIME has raised funds for the Children’s Cancer Hospital in Cairo and the Shefa Al Omran Hospital in Luxor, Egypt and initiated ‘Happy Fridays’ a unity in diversity programme aimed at fostering a more positive working environment where employees can wear their traditional or national dress to work on a Friday.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and as such, we continue to provide a diverse, safe, and healthy working environment for them. This encompasses regular health check-ups, as well as prostate and breast cancer awareness programmes,” said Awadalla.

Being a certified Green Key group of hotels, TIME has implemented a number of environmental policies over the past 12 months, such as tracking the amount of gasoline, diesel and LPG consumed to monitor and ultimately reduce its carbon footprint. TIME continued to strengthen its commitment towards the environment by implementing environmental policies and annual plans, with a “Do's" and "Don'ts checklist, covering areas in both front and back of house.

TIME has also introduced a suppliers’ code of conduct, including vendor audits, which provide a systematic and independent examination to determine whether suppliers meet with approved terms of quality and safety.

Furthermore, looking ahead to the rest of this year and beyond, TIME has plans to roll out several sustainability projects, which will enable the group to eliminate up to 80% of its single-use plastics.

