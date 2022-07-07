Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Last week, TikTok hosted its first edition of their #ForYouSummit in Saudi Arabia at AMC Cinemas – KAFD, bringing together over 300 attendees including C-level advertisers and marketers, Saudi Content Creators, and leading brands and agencies in the Kingdom. The experiential event featured a locally tailored series of predominantly Arabic-language sessions hosted by leading TikTok experts, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the Saudi market and their investment into building a world-class local team led by Fahad Almaghrabi, Head of Business Partnerships, Global Business Solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia.



Bespoke sessions held throughout the day shed light on relevant topics for marketers and brands in the Saudi market, with the goal of helping them learn how to engage with their audiences through authentic and creative content that inspires joy. Apart from TikTok leaders, the sessions brought together Saudi Content Creators and brands, a testament to TikTok’s dedication to supporting and collaborating with partners in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the inaugural summit, Fahad Almaghrabi, Head of Business Partnerships, Global Business Solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia, said: “We're always looking for ways to help our partners experience the power of TikTok with highly engaging, experiential events that empower businesses to succeed on our platform. We are thrilled to bring the #ForYouSummit to the Saudi community of brands, agencies, marketers and Creators, and we will continue to create spaces where these communities can convene to share invaluable insights and discuss trends shaping their industries.”



Saudi TikTok Creator Rana Alkhodari served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which included a fireside chat with Saudi Creator Abdullah Al Saba, who shared his insights on what sets TikTok apart as a platform, and how brands can most effectively market themselves on TikTok. The summit also brought together a panel of leaders from, Naqi, UM KSA, and FP7 McCANN Riyadh to discuss the experiences of these key Saudi brands on TikTok.



Other sessions included ‘Saudi Bespoke: Tiktok in KSA,’ which discussed why relevance is the new reach in Saudi Arabia; ‘Community Commerce,’ exploring how TikTok users have become the driver of the commerce experience; ‘TikTok For Business 2022,’ on how marketers can utilize TikTok For Business tools to take their brand to the next level; as well as a session on how brands can seamlessly tap into the moment surrounding the upcoming sports season in the region. The event concluded with closing remarks from Fahad Almaghrabi, who emphasized that there is much more to come from TikTok For Business in the future, both regionally and in the Kingdom.



