Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TikTok is hosting the METAP region’s first-ever TikTok Ad Awards, designed to celebrate creativity, innovation, and outstanding performance in TikTok advertising. The competition is open for submissions from brands and agencies across the METAP region - encompassing Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and Pakistan.

As the submission deadline approaches on September 7, 2024, TikTok is offering key tips and tricks for agencies and companies aiming to make their entries stand out:

What's the challenge? Show how the unique TikTok features or culture were the solution to your creative challenges.

Who's the community? Explain how you used communities or creators on TikTok to drive engagement for your campaign.

What's the Big Idea? Highlight how your big creative idea and solid strategy created a successful campaign.

Is it innovative? Tell us if you used TikTok solutions in an innovative way, or pushed storytelling boundaries in a way that's never been done before.

What role did sound play? As a truly sound-first, sound-on platform, how did you use this to drive your idea?

The deadline for submissions is September 7, 2024. Winners will be announced in November 2024. For submission details and to enter your campaigns, visit TikTok Ad Awards METAP.

