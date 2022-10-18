Abu Dhabi-UAE – Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today offered a sneak preview of the four key sessions from the upcoming edition of GlobalEM, an esteemed high-power electromagnetics (HPEM) conference, to be hosted by TII’s Directed Energy Research Center (DERC).

Set to run at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi from November 13–17, the conference brings together experts from HPEM fields to discuss existing challenges and opportunities in electromagnetics.

The four sessions include Sources, Antennas and Facilities - the largest module of the conference; as well as IEMI Threats, Effects, and Protection; High Energy Lasers and Effects on Materials; and Evaluation of HPEM/IEMI Impacts on Critical Infrastructure. These sessions reflect the key focus areas for DERC’s research teams and include the insights presented in the Center’s scientific publications. The sessions will drive home the crucial need for research into advanced directed energy systems and technologies, and allow attendees to gain knowledge about the different research workstreams and outcomes within each topic.

Boasting a rich history, the first GlobalEM meeting was organized by the late Dr. Carl Baum in 1978 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the support of the Summa Foundation. Today, the GlobalEM conference has grown in stature to become the most prestigious event in the HPEM sphere, and provides a platform for world-renowned scientists, engineers and researchers to discuss and explore the dynamic field of electromagnetics.

Speaking on the upcoming edition of GlobalEM, Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Center, said: “Man-made and natural hazards, especially related to electromagnetics, could have significant consequences on our highly connected world. Bringing top scientists to discuss ways to mitigate these risks to the UAE is a first and significant step towards the goal of making Abu Dhabi a central hub for innovation."

GlobalEM plays an important role in strengthening the advanced directed energy domain by unpacking multiple challenges and opportunities that would help further its study. To participate in this illustrious event or to learn more about GlobalEM 2022, please register here: https://www.globalem2022.com/

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, AI and digital science, cryptography, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About Directed Energy Research Center (DERC)

Directed Energy Research Center (DERC) – at Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – plays a leading role in understanding and harnessing the physics behind high energy. The Center is dedicated to innovation in areas such as electromagnetics, lasers, plasma physics and beyond for the benefit of society.

For more information, visit https://directedenergy.tii.ae

