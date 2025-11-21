Abu Dhabi – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Mila, the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, today announced a new strategic partnership to drive collaborative research in AI safety and next-generation machine learning models. The agreement was unveiled during an official visit by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to the UAE.

A partnership anchored in shared aspiration for AI-driven impact

Under the partnership, TII will establish a corporate research lab at Mila in Montreal, enabling UAE-based researchers to collaborate daily with Mila’s community of more than 1,500 AI specialists. The partnership reflects a shared focus on translating scientific advances into real-world impact. Mila’s applied-research culture and global talent network will help accelerate TII’s research roadmap, while TII’s expertise in large-scale AI systems, including the Falcon models, offers new opportunities for joint innovation and international adoption of responsible AI. Both organizations are already considering further expansions of this collaboration, including opportunities in applied AI research and open source large language models.

“This agreement connects TII to one of the most dynamic AI research communities in the world,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute. “Working this closely with Mila’s scientists will accelerate foundational discoveries and strengthen the global research ecosystem. Together, we will not only prepare for the future, we will create it.”

“Mila and TII share a deep commitment to pushing the frontiers of AI while advancing real-world applications in areas such as large language models, sustainable energy, robotics, quantum technologies and AI safety.,” said Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila. “By bringing our teams together, we are creating the conditions for ambitious and world-class collaboration. This partnership builds on growing momentum between Canada and the UAE and will position both our communities for breakthroughs with global impact.”

Growing momentum in UAE-Canada innovation initiatives

This collaboration comes at a moment of rapidly strengthening UAE-Canada ties in artificial intelligence. This follows a period of growing bilateral engagement in recent months, underscored by the UAE’s role as Country of Honour at ALL IN 2025, Canada’s largest AI event co-organized by Mila, and the Canada-UAE Memorandum of Understanding to support new investments in shared priorities such as digital infrastructure and AI adoption.

The TII-Mila Strategic Partnership aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to become a global hub for advanced research and to build an innovation-driven economy, reinforcing the nation’s long-term commitment to scientific leadership.

ABOUT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (TII)

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world’s largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning, home to a community over 1500 strong. Based in Montreal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec.