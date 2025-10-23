Kuwait City: Tickmill, a leading global provider of online trading services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Nouf Tower B, 19th Floor, Jaber Al-Mubarak Street, Kuwait City, marking another significant step in the company’s expansion across the Middle East.

The establishment of this new office underscores Tickmill’s commitment to deepening its presence in the region and enhancing accessibility for Kuwaiti traders and investors. The office will serve as a key hub for providing localized support, tailored trading solutions, and a closer connection to Tickmill’s growing community of clients in the Gulf region.



“The opening of our new office in Kuwait represents an exciting milestone in Tickmill’s regional growth strategy. We are proud to bring our world-class trading services closer to clients in Kuwait, offering them not only direct access to global markets but also the local support and expertise they deserve. This expansion reaffirms our long-term commitment to the Middle East and our mission to provide traders with a transparent, secure, and empowering trading environment,” commented Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

Since its inception in 2014, Tickmill has built a strong international presence under the regulation of leading authorities such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office.

With the addition of its Kuwait office, as well as the recent office opening in Oman, Tickmill continues to strengthen its position as one of the most trusted brokers in the MENA’s financial industry, combining global expertise with local engagement to better serve traders across the region.

For more information about Tickmill and its services, please visit https://www.tickmill.com

About Tickmill

Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritizes the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.