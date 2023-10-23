Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX” under symbol: YAHSAT), today announced that its mobility arm, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, and its satellite broadband solutions provider, YahClick have signed a new service partnership to launch their mobility and data services in South Sudan in cooperation with the South Sudanese start-up Gate for Technologies (G4T).

Through this partnership, Thuraya and YahClick will provide several high-growth sectors in South Sudan with satellite-enabled connectivity solutions designed to serve specific requirements, constituting a significant step forward in the national efforts to re-build the Africa country.

The launch of Thuraya and YahClick’s services took place in Juba, in the presence of Government officials from South Sudan, Thuraya’s VP of Sales in the Middle East and Africa, Mr. Ammar Al Nuaimi and AVP for Africa region, Mr. Sami Hagana Ali.

The two companies’ reliable, affordable, and easily accessible services and solutions have positioned them as the preferred mobile satellite communications provider in Africa. Yahsat has a longstanding commitment to the continent and its decision to launch Thuraya’s mobility services in South Sudan will help to accelerate its growth, development and digital transformation in response to increasing demand for connectivity solutions.

Under the agreement, Thuraya’s satellite technology will connect remote communities and support the government in its efforts to develop the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure and enable e-government services. Yahsat will also collaborate with humanitarian agencies based in the country by providing them with the essential connectivity to support underserved areas.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “Yahsat is proud to have a long and successful track record of nearly two decades in Africa, through our mobility arm, Thuraya and our broadband solutions provider, Yahclick. The new service partner agreement with Gate for Technologies reinforces our strong commitment to South Sudan and the African continent. As the country seeks to re-build critical sectors of the economy, consistent and reliable connectivity will increasingly play an integral role in furthering socio-economic development. We look forward to deepening our presence and expanding our offerings through this partnership with G4T. Together, we can leverage our combined expertise and in-depth understanding for the benefit of the South Sudanese economy.”

Nhial Deng Nhial, Managing Director of Gate for Technologies said: “It is a great honour and privilege for us, and G4T in particular and the entire South Sudan, to sign the Service Partner Agreement with Thuraya, which marks the participation of a cutting-edge technology provider like Yahsat in the growth and development of the nascent South Sudanese telecoms sector. We are unlocking opportunities to fast track the digital transformation of the whole nation.”

The new service agreement will leverage G4T market presence and partnerships with government entities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), telemedicine, education and oil and gas sectors.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to be in service during 2024.

About Gate 4 Technology

Gate 4 Technology is limited liability company, established in Sudan and whose principal address is 2nd floor office no 15 Hai Malakal Road, 152 Juba South Sudan

G4T is a young Internet Service Provider. The company was established in 2021, as Co. Ltd. The company is targeting new innovative technologies, next Generation networks in Satellite communications and it considered as new ISP in South Sudan. They are overing Satcom products, services and solutions include voice, data, maritime. G4T has wide connections with NGOs, Government sector and corporate entities in South Sudan.