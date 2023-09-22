Sharjah, UAE: In a significant stride towards advancing cancer research, Dr. Rania Zaarour and her team at the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM) of the Gulf Medical University (GMU), have been awarded a prestigious research grant for their innovative work. Their project, which explores the role of the hypoxic secretome in modulating tumor cell behaviors, received the accolade at the Fourth Forum for Women in Research, titled "QUWA: Sustaining Women's Empowerment in Research & Innovation,” organized by the University of Sharjah.

The forum, which took place for two consecutive days at the University of Sharjah and the University of Khorfakkan, brought together researchers and innovators from various fields, emphasizing the significance of women in research.



The research grant, amounting to Dh 10,000, was granted to Dr. Rania Zaarour and her team in recognition for their project that centers on understanding the hypoxic secretome, which is a collection of secreted factors that play a critical role in influencing the behavior of tumor cells and neighboring cells within the tumor microenvironment. These interactions, in turn, dictate tumor progression, malignancy, immune responses, and drug resistance.



Dr. Rania Zaarour's project aims to explore the intricacies of this cellular communication to develop more effective strategies for targeting lung cancer. Lung cancer is a significant public health concern across the globe, and this research could lead to significant advancements in its treatment. The grant not only acknowledges the team's commitment to research but also aligns with the broader mission of empowering women and promoting their role in scientific research.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Rania Zaarour, Associate Professor of Cell Biology and Researcher at Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are delighted to receive this award, and it reaffirms our dedication to advancing cancer research. Our goal is not only to make a meaningful contribution to science but also to inspire and empower women in the field of research. We hope this recognition encourages more women to pursue careers in science and make a difference."



Prof. Salem Chouaib, vice chancellor research and director-Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, added, "This award is a testament to the exceptional talent and hard work of our researchers. It underscores our commitment to creating an environment that encourages innovative thinking and research."



The Fourth Forum for Women in Research served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women researchers and innovators while promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing. Dr. Rania Zaarour and her team's research grant serves as an example of the impactful contributions that women in the UAE are making in the world of science and innovation. Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine’s dedication to conducting effective research to combat cancer and empowering women in this role is an endeavor that promises to benefit community health in the years to come.