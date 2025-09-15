

Ajman, UAE – Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU) had the honor of welcoming H.E. Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka, India, to Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.

During his visit, the Minister toured the expansive healthcare and academic facilities of Thumbay Medicity, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, Gulf Medical University, and the supporting centers of excellence. He was received by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, along with senior leadership of the group and the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Thumbay Moideen said: "It is our privilege to host H.E. Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao and showcase Thumbay Medicity as a model of integrated healthcare, education, and research. Thumbay Group has always had strong connections with India, particularly Karnataka, and we are proud to present how a vision that began 28 years ago has transformed into a hub serving people from over 175 nationalities."

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed his appreciation for the vision and scale of Thumbay Medicity. He commended the efforts of Gulf Medical University in nurturing healthcare professionals and the state-of-the-art facilities that make the campus a world-class destination for medical education, advanced healthcare, and medical tourism.

"Thumbay Medicity is not just serving the UAE but contributing globally by shaping future healthcare leaders and offering high-quality care. As a representative of Karnataka, I take pride in the achievements of Dr. Thumbay Moideen and his team. I have also requested Dr. Thumbay to consider investing in Karnataka and to explore opportunities to collaborate with the state’s health department for the betterment of the people of Karnataka," the Minister noted.

Thumbay Medicity, spread over a million square feet in Ajman, is one of the region’s largest healthcare, medical education, and research complexes. It brings together advanced tertiary care hospitals, specialized healthcare facilities, academic programs, research centers, innovation hubs, and lifestyle amenities—all designed to serve a truly multicultural community.