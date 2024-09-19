Celebrating its 13th anniversary, Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre, Sharjah, marked a significant milestone in delivering affordable healthcare to the community. As part of this celebration, the centre also recognized the exceptional contributions of its employees through a comprehensive Rewards & Recognition Program.

The event was graced by eminent chief guests, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare, and Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, whose presence added prestige to the celebration and employee recognition program. Joining them were Group Acting CEO Dr. Manvir Singh, Group Medical Director Dr. Fozi Abozaid Dakilah, Group Chief Nursing Officer Ms. Nancy Mendonca, and Associate Director of Business Development & Medical Affairs Dr. Essam Soliman Atta, all of whom received applause and appreciation for their remarkable leadership and contributions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Akbar Moideen Thumbay congratulated the entire team, stating, “It is a moment of pride for all of us at Thumbay Healthcare to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Sharjah Medical and Dental Specialty Centre. The commendable efforts of our employees have been pivotal to our success, and their dedication have been instrumental in our growth. As we look to the future, I am confident that together we will continue to elevate the standard of healthcare delivery in our community.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “The role of Thumbay Healthcare, being the largest chain of academic hospitals, in providing superior healthcare and health professions education services is noteworthy. The team's hard work are evident in the exemplary services provided, and this anniversary showcases our commitment to excellence and quality in healthcare. Going forward, I look forward to even greater collaborations that enhance patient care and training outcomes in the region.”

Dr. Shaju Philip, Medical Director of Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre, expressed heartfelt appreciation for his team’s hard work and dedication, highlighting the centre's remarkable achievements over the past 13 years. He added, “the Rewards & Recognition Program is our way of appreciating and acknowledging the relentless efforts, outstanding performance, and loyalty of our employees. This initiative enhances our drive to nurturing a culture of excellence and appreciation.”

Thumbay Medical & Dental Specialty Centre, Sharjah, is a comprehensive multi-specialty facility offering world-class healthcare at affordable prices, dedicated to serving the community. Supporting the clinical teaching activities of the Gulf Medical University Dental College, the Centre features advanced outpatient services, radiology, and extended support from Thumbay Pharmacy and Thumbay Lab (Cap Accredited). With a range of specialty departments staffed by highly qualified doctors and a skilled team of nurses and technicians, the Centre continues to prioritize quality healthcare for all patients.