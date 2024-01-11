As part of its oversight strategy for 2024, Thumbay Group has implemented a corporate governance structure to ensure transparency and record two-fold growth in the upcoming year. The induction took place on January 10th, 2024 at its headquarters in Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, and was attended by the senior management of the group.

In his keynote address, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group highlighted the importance of this comprehensive governance framework and its crucial role in steering the organization towards sustainable growth. "Thumbay Group has completed 25 years of operations in the UAE, and they have been very special. The new corporate governance structure in place signifies our strength for the next five-year plan - Vision 2028. We are focused on being consumer-centric and scaling our ability to run businesses that add value to people and society as a whole. Based on our well-defined growth plan, we are very keen to double the intake of students in medical education with comprehensive new programs that balance theoretical knowledge with practical training. Also, a two-fold increase in the healthcare business is envisaged, which will enable us to triple the value of the overall group by 2028 with initiatives and operational efficiency at the core. We are re-energized to create many more fabulous years of responsible and progressive operations."

By establishing transparency as a fundamental principle, the Group aims to strengthen stakeholder confidence, cultivate a culture of accountability, and improve operational effectiveness. Additionally, it seeks to balance the interests of various stakeholders, including shareholders, management, consumers, suppliers, financiers, the government, and the community.

Thumbay Group is a diversified international business conglomerate with operations across different sectors including Education, Healthcare, Medical Research, Diagnostics, Retail Pharmacy, Health Communications, Retail Optical, Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate, Publishing, Technology, Media, Events, Medical Tourism. Headquartered in Dubai, the group presently employs around 3500 people.

Thumbay Group is committed to provide quality care to the community and its Thumbay Healthcare today has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region, treating patients from as many as 175 countries.