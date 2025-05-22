Ajman, UAE – In a landmark announcement at the recently held Gulf Medical University (GMU) Career Fair and Industry Partners Meet 2025, Thumbay Group, a leading diversified international conglomerate and a pioneer in private healthcare and medical education in the region, declared that 3% of all future job vacancies across its companies will be reserved exclusively for GMU alumni. This groundbreaking move reinforces Thumbay Group’s enduring commitment to empowering its academic community and strengthening the UAE’s healthcare workforce.

The Career Fair brought together over 90 leading healthcare institutions and industry partners, offering students and alumni a robust platform to connect with employers and explore a wide array of career opportunities across clinical, administrative, research, and technology domains.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Acting Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, expressed his appreciation for the announcement: “We sincerely thank the leadership of Thumbay Group, especially our Founder President Dr. Thumbay Moideen, for this extraordinary and thoughtful gesture. Under his dynamic leadership, Thumbay Group has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to education, healthcare, and nation-building. This 3% job reservation for GMU alumni is a powerful endorsement of our graduates and a visionary step towards creating a sustainable, skilled healthcare workforce.”

Gulf Medical University currently contributes significantly to the UAE’s healthcare workforce, producing highly qualified professionals across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, and health sciences. With students from over 106 nationalities and academic partnerships with renowned international institutions, GMU is a globally recognized hub for innovation in medical education and research.

The Career Fair 2025 also witnessed the unveiling of AI-integrated career counseling tools, on-the-spot interviews, and interactive sessions with leading recruiters, reflecting GMU’s commitment to aligning academic outcomes with market demands and technological advancements.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Thumbay Group operates the largest network of private academic hospitals in the region, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, and has announced new specialized centers in veterinary care,mental Health and wellness. With over two decades of excellence, the Group has expanded into various sectors and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation, education, and community service.

Admissions for the 2025 academic year are now open. Limited seats available. Visit www.gmu.ac.ae to apply.