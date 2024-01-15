Saudi Arabia: Thriwe, a leading technology-driven B2B Benefits-As-A-Platform company, proudly announces the launch of ThriwePrime, an exclusive membership program designed for the KSA region. As part of its expansion into the Saudi market, ThriwePrime offers unparalleled access to a myriad of premier brands including Spotify, Nahdi Pharmacies, Amazon, Uber, Mrsool, Careem, and more across Travel, Entertainment, Shopping, Digital, and Healthcare at exclusive discounted rates.

Thriwe, specializes in rewards, loyalty with a decade of experience, and offers innovative solutions to Acquire, Engage, and retain customers. Renowned for its decade-long expertise, Thriwe has broadened its service portfolio to encompass various verticals. With over 30,000 strategic partnerships and associations, it is now venturing into user-oriented technology-driven holistic platforms. These platforms aim to provide a spectrum of lifestyle and wellness, dining, digital, and travel benefits and services, all while maintaining its core ideology of delivering excellence consistently.

Dhruv Verma, the Founder & CEO of Thriwe, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "ThriwePrime marks our dedication to empowering businesses and individuals with an exclusive membership experience that goes beyond traditional benefits. We are excited to bring this innovative program to the KSA market, providing our users with a seamless journey towards elevated lifestyles and enhanced well-being."

Sachin Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Thriwe for the KSA region underscored, "The launch of ThriwePrime in the Saudi market seamlessly aligns with Vision 2030, emphasizing the progression of digital services and delivering unparalleled value to our users. Witnessing rapid growth in the tech-based retail market in KSA, further solidifies our commitment to meeting the dynamic demands of this flourishing sector."

ThriwePrime offers three distinct membership tiers – Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with prices starting from SAR 149. The platform's user-friendly redemption process includes visiting the ThriwePrime official website, selecting a membership bundle, providing contact details, making the discounted payment, unlocking a unique membership ID, downloading the Thriwe App, and registering with the same details to access benefits.

In navigating the new market landscape of Saudi Arabia, Thriwe is strategically opening its doors to users, including decision-makers across diverse businesses. Recognizing the substantial impact of experiences in decision-making, Thriwe is launching an initiative that enables decision-makers to directly encounter their services on behalf of their customers. This proactive approach underscores Thriwe's commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs of the Saudi market.

Thriwe's track record of strategic partnerships with renowned financial institutions and its global presence in over 130 countries has positioned it as a trusted leader in the B2B benefits space. With a goal of generating USD 100 million in revenue from the Saudi Market over the next 36 months, Thriwe remains committed to revolutionizing benefits platforms and enhancing user experiences across various industries.

Discover the full spectrum of benefits with ThriwePrime by visiting the Thriwe website at https://ksabenefits.thriwe.com/. Seize this exclusive opportunity to unlock your membership ID and delve into a world of unparalleled advantages to embark on a journey of premium benefits and rewards.

About Thriwe:

Thriwe, established in 2011 by Dhruv Verma, a XLRI alumni, is headquartered in India with regional offices across the nation, UAE, Singapore, London, and Florida. The company offers a wide array of loyalty solutions driven by rich data and tech. Thriwe’s offering is to delight the brand’s customers, employees, and key stakeholders with tailor-made rewards and benefits, including discounts, cash-back, and exclusive offers from partner brands.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Chamodi Gunawardane

chamodi@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates