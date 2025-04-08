Dubai, UAE – Third Bridge, the leading global investment research company, has announced the launch of its new office in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to delivering fast, high-quality primary research to consultancies, financial institutions, and investors worldwide.

The Dubai office marks Third Bridge’s 12th global location as part of its continued expansion strategy. With a presence in many major financial hubs, this move positions Third Bridge closer to a growing investor base in the Middle East.

Known for its innovation in the expert network industry, Third Bridge provides institutional investors and business leaders with rapid access to critical primary research and insights through its rich content library of analyst and investor-led interviews, 1:1 expert calls, and in-person engagements.

This further expansion from Third Bridge aligns with increasing investor interest in Dubai and the region’s growing prominence as a global financial center.

Emmanuel Tahar, Co-founder and CEO of Third Bridge, commented:

“I’m delighted to announce this expansion in Dubai. We have ambitious global growth plans and this is an exciting next step in our strategy. A hub on the ground in Dubai will help us provide a seamless service to our existing and new clients and attract the exceptional people who are the foundation of our business.

We are seeing increasing investor interest in Dubai and our new office enables us to deliver an even better service for our clients in the region.”

Heading the new office is Elizabeth Lucas, who brings deep expertise in the expert network and primary research industry. Elizabeth will oversee recruitment efforts, spearhead client engagement and drive service delivery excellence to accelerate growth in the UAE.

Elizabeth Lucas, Head of Third Bridge Dubai, added:

“Dubai presents an incredible opportunity to deepen our relationships with clients and expand our reach in a thriving financial hub. The Middle East has firmly established itself as a global center for investment and decision-making, making it the ideal location for our next phase of growth. Third Bridge’s culture of collaboration and performance excellence is the perfect foundation for our success in a region abundant with opportunity.”

Trusted by over 1,000 of the world’s leading private equity firms, hedge funds, mutual funds, and consultancies, Third Bridge provides cutting-edge research solutions through its global team of more than 1,300 professionals who work across twelve offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Tokyo, Munich, and Dubai.

To learn more about Third Bridge’s expansion into Dubai and discover exciting career opportunities,visit careers.thirdbridge.com/vacancies.