This comes as part of the Institute’s commitment to preparing a generation of real estate professionals

The course will start on 9 May 2023

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ThinkProp Real Estate Training Institute, launched by Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), is conducting a training course titled “Mastering the Art of Real Estate Investment” on 9 May 2023, which will be delivered by renowned experts in the field of finance and real estate. The course will help participants make informed investment decisions and navigate the complex world of finance and real estate to become successful real estate investors, which consequently drives the growth of the real estate industry.

The course, which will be delivered by Dr. Mahmoud Al Burai, President of the International Real Estate Federation in the UAE, and Dr. Mohanad Al Wadiya, CEO at Harbor Real Estate, aims to identify the opportunities and challenges facing the financial market and the real estate sector. The course will provide participants with an overview of the legal framework and key facts that they should know as investors in the UAE. It will also feature case studies, prominent stories of achieving financial freedom, and the latest market trends to enable them to develop successful investment plans.

The course will cover several elements, including general and real estate financial terminology, opportunities and strategies for investors to choose the right property, and the reasons that may lead to loss when investing in the real estate market. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance on how to build an investment plan that suits their potential.

Moath Maqbool, General Manager of ADRES, said: “Organizing this course comes as part of our endeavors to enhance the knowledge of individuals wishing to invest in real estate, as well as real estate practitioners. The course will provide methodologies for investing in the real estate sector, in line with international standards. It will support investors to make accurate and successful decisions when investing in the real estate market, and inform them of the latest trends and market developments. This aligns with our efforts to enhance investment, professionalism, and transparency in the real estate market, which contributes to the propelling the growth of the sector.”

ThinkProp Real Estate Training Institute, a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), is the first institute of its kind in the region. The Institute’s courses and certificates have recently been accredited by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the world-class real estate organization devoted to all real estate specialties and activities, and the International Accreditation Organization (IAO), the international quality assurance agency. The Institute provides world-class knowledge and skills for individuals interested in working in the real estate sector. It aims to develop the real estate sector with a knowledge-based methodology by providing flexible learning methods at reasonable prices. This supports the Institute’s vision of becoming the first and leading accredited real estate training institute in the UAE and the region.

If you would like to register and for more information, please visit the following link Investment Course - THINKPROP

-Ends-