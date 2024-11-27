Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has inaugurated Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches in Abu Dhabi. His Highness was received by His Excellency Mohamed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches and Georgette Davey, Managing Director of the academy, and Prof Scott Richardson, the Dean of the academy.

His Highness was accompanied by Georgette Davey and Prof Scott Richardson on an introductory tour inside the academy’s facilities. A student named, Tahnoon Al-Qubaisi, offered His Highness a presentation about the academy’s curriculum blending the highest international standards of hospitality education with the UAE’s cultural heritage.

During the tour, His Highness visited the advanced facilities provided by the academy, including experimental labs and a training area simulating the hotel environment, with a real reception area, which enables students to participate in practical experiments reflecting the reality of the hospitality sector in line with the best international standards.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said: “We are very proud to inaugurate this distinguished academic institution, which is considered the first of its kind in the UAE. It is dedicated to cultivating and motivating a new generation of Emirati and international talents; to enrich and empower the system of sustainable hospitality services in the UAE, and to embody the UAE hospitality values.

“This partnership with distinguished Les Roches underscores our commitment to excellence and aligns with our vision that targets to achieve sustainable growth and leadership in the sector of hospitality.”

Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, the international institution for hospitality, said: “We are honoured to bring our distinguished legacy of excellence in hospitality education to the UAE. That will be achieved through our mission, which will focus on preparing the students of the academy to be the leaders of the hospitality sector. This target balances between keeping up with future trends and embodying the values of authenticity and generosity in UAE.”

Georgette Davey, the Managing Director of the academy, said: “Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches is poised to become a key pillar in UAE’s hospitality ecosystem, through equipping students with the essential skills and fostering leadership in hospitality. The academy eagerly welcomes the students who will continue enhancing the UAE hospitality heritage and augmenting UAE role as a centre of excellence in hospitality services.”

The inauguration event was attended by His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation - Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The event was also attended by members of the board of trustees of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy- Les Roches including: His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; His Excellency Hamad Al Zaabi, Acting Director General of the National Projects Office; His Excellency Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties; Shaikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Erth Hospitality; Shaikha Al Nowais, corporate vice president - owner relationship management at Rotana; Michel El Khoury, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at the National Projects Office.

The inauguration of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches is considered a pioneering step towards fulfilling the UAE vision in terms of providing international education in hospitality sector; along with focusing on bolstering the Emirati talents and grooming future leaders in this vital sector; making this academy a distinctive addition to the hospitality ecosystem in the UAE.