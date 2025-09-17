Abu Dhabi, UAE – AI and Anti-Financial Crime pioneer Themis, a certified B-Corp, today announced the launch of AI Investigator — an intelligent LLM-driven due diligence platform designed to transform how organisations of all sizes detect and prevent financial crime.

Built with input from hundreds of compliance professionals and backed by an Innovate UK grant, AI Investigator uses generative AI and domain-specific models trained on Themis’ proprietary data to automate investigations. The platform delivers real-time risk analysis across ownership structures, adverse media, and regulatory filings, with results delivered in minutes not days or weeks.

“When we look back in a few years, we’ll wonder how due diligence was ever done without AI. By making checks faster and broader in reach, our AML-trained AI agents turn this into something accessible and instinctive for all. By putting enhanced due diligence into everyone's hands, we are truly democratising due diligence”. said Dickon Johnstone, CEO of Themis. “That’s how we finally gain the upper hand in the fight against financial crime and stop the deliberate exploitation of people, businesses and the natural world around us by criminals and organised crime groups.”

Key features of AI Investigator

AI-Driven Investigations – Trained AI Agents deliver automated checks triggered with minimal input.

– Trained AI Agents deliver automated checks triggered with minimal input. Behavioural analysis and pattern matching at scale – assessing probability of links to financial crime based on real criminal conviction data and established financial crime typologies.

– assessing probability of links to financial crime Financial Crime Indicators – Themis has developed a proprietary knowledge base covering indicators across all major predicate crime types. This foundation enables AI agents to detect hidden risks and potential exposure to financial crime with enhanced precision and contextual insight.

Themis has developed a proprietary knowledge base covering indicators across all major predicate crime types. This foundation enables AI agents to detect hidden risks and potential exposure to financial crime with enhanced precision and contextual insight. Scalable & Cloud-Agnostic – Offers seamless integration across sectors and tech stacks.

Themis’ clients span financial institutions, corporates, professional services, private equity, real estate and government. This broad community has shaped the design of AI Investigator, ensuring it meets the complex needs of organisations facing financial crime risk beyond regulated sectors.

Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global AI hub, investing AED 13 billion between 2025 and 2027 – leading the delivery of the UAE’s national strategy to become the world leader in AI by 2031. This Falcon Economy vision, powered by government, business, investors and institutions like ADGM and Hub71, has created one of the world’s most dynamic AI ecosystems. In this environment, Themis has accelerated breakthroughs in proprietary LLMs and agentic AI trained by financial crime specialists—making Abu Dhabi the fitting stage for the global launch of AI Investigator.

About Themis

Themis is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of financial crime management, with a mission to reduce the impact of financial crime. With a proven track record of innovation and a passion for excellence, Themis continues to shape the future of Governance, Risk and Compliance. www.wearethemis.com

