Riyadh: Wallan Group, the exclusive agent for Geely cars in Saudi Arabia, signed a partnership agreement with Theeb Rent a Car, one of the leading companies in the Kingdom and region in the car rental sector, to supply it with a variety of Geely models, including Geely Geometry C electric, Geely Emgrand, and Geely Coolray, to meet the expectations and demands of customers.

The agreement was signed at the Geely booth at the Riyadh Motor Show by the Vice Chairman of Wallan Group, Mr. Abdulaziz Wallan, and Mr. Naif Al-Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, in the presence of several officials from both companies.

Commenting on this agreement, Mr. Naif Al-Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Wallan Group, the exclusive agent for Geely cars in the Kingdom, to update and develop the fleet of our company, meet our customers’ requirements, and provide them with distinctive and diverse options that suit their expectations and budgets, especially that Geely cars are renowned for combining modern technologies and artificial intelligence. We will also provide our customers with a unique experience by driving the “Geely Geometry C” electric car, characterized by its advanced technologies, to encourage our customers to use vehicles that contribute to reducing carbon emissions."

Vice Chairman of Wallan Group, Abdulaziz Wallan, highlighted the significance of the partnership between Wallan and Theeb Rent a Car, which reflects the long-standing relationship between the two companies. He also emphasized the exceptional quality of Geely's models and the forward-thinking approach adopted by car rental companies to meet the evolving demands of their customers, particularly in terms of environmental protection. Moreover, he praised Geely's dedication to providing eco-friendly vehicles that offer both comfort and safety to users.

Geely Geometry C electric car with front-wheel drive is the beginning of the transition era to clean energy in the automotive sector. It is characterized by its unique modern design that keeps pace with the future and an innovative and environmental cockpit that combines modern technologies and intelligence. It is equipped with an engine with 201 horsepower and a torque of up to 310 Newton-meters. The car has two battery options: a battery with a capacity of 53 kilowatt-hours, with a range of 350 kilometers on a single charge, or a battery of 70.5 kilowatt-hours, with a range of up to 485 kilometers on a single charge.

The Emgrand GS 2024 is a new and distinctive sedan from the front-wheel drive category, equipped with a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine to generate power of 101 horsepower.

As part of the agreement, Theeb Rent a Car will also receive the Geely Coolray model, distinguished by its advanced technology and modern and vibrant design. It is a four-wheel drive car, with a 4-cylinder engine of a capacity of 1.5 liters turbocharged with a power of up to 172 horsepower and a torque of 290 Newton-meters with front-wheel drive, with a 7-speed transmission for higher fuel efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

It is worth noting that Theeb Rent a Car is one of the leading companies in the Kingdom and region in the car rental sector, with extensive experience in this field for over 30 years. The company includes many car rental solutions and services through long-term and short-term plans and has a wide customer base from different categories, sectors, and individuals. It also has a wide network of up to 56 branches and a fleet of over 30,000 cars.