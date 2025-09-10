Ajman, UAE: Under the patronage of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the World’s Biggest Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf, is making its way to Ajman for the very first time with over 250,000 books on offer.

Hosted by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the event will take place at Youth X HUB, Ajman, from 25th September to 5th October 2025, the world’s favorite book sale will bring an unparalleled selection of quality titles at discounts of up to 90 per cent off the retail price, with books starting from as low as AED 2. Open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM, the 11-day extravaganza is free to enter and promises a happily-ever-after for book lovers, with titles for every age and imagination. This year’s edition is held in collaboration with the Ajman Government and with the continued support of the Sharjah Book Authority.

Ahead of the official opening, Big Bad Wolf hosted a press conference on September 4th, where representatives from Ajman Government, Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and the organizers shared insights into the vision and impact of the Ajman edition. The event highlighted Ajman’s growing role as a cultural and educational hub and reaffirmed Big Bad Wolf’s mission to nurture a strong reading culture across the UAE.

Originally founded in 2009, Big Bad Wolf continues to write its global success story, one city at a time. Ajman now proudly becomes its 51st chapter, marking a major milestone in its Middle East journey and reaffirming the mission of making books more affordable and enjoyable for everyone. Big Bad Wolf’s Ajman edition is made possible with the support of its partners, Ajman’s Private Education Affairs Office as Strategic Partner, and Youth X HUB as Venue Partner.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated, “We are delighted to welcome the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale to Ajman for the first time. Being part of this landmark event underscores our commitment to enriching Ajman's educational and cultural landscape, advancing literacy, and facilitating access to knowledge. By collaborating with a global brand like Big Bad Wolf, we are presenting our community with a unique opportunity to discover the joy of reading while also positioning Ajman as a growing hub for culture and creativity in the UAE."

“Our mission is simple to make reading accessible to everyone around the world” added Andrew Yap, Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books. “Today, books are seen as a luxury to many. Approximately 3% of the world’s population are being catered to by the book industry. The remaining 97% are non-readers or do not have the opportunity to buy new books at affordable prices. We want to change this. Knowledge must never be a privilege. It must be accessible to all. Big Bad Wolf’s mandate is to change the world, one book at a time.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Big Bad Wolf to Ajman for the first time,” said Mr. Noor Mohamed, Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books. “Every city we visit is another step forward in our mission to make books accessible and to inspire a love of reading. The UAE has a vibrant community of readers, and we look forward to welcoming families, students, and book lovers to discover the magic of stories at incredible value.”

Founded by BookXcess entrepreneurs Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, Big Bad Wolf has grown into a global phenomenon, touring over 50 cities across 17 countries. The book sale has become synonymous with advocating for literacy and celebrating the cultural importance of reading.

Visitors to Big Bad Wolf Ajman can expect a diverse range of genres, from science fiction, thrillers, and self-help and cookbooks, children’s stories, and more. Each visit promises a unique adventure, offering new discoveries and fresh inspiration for readers of all ages.