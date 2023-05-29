Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The University of Manchester Middle East Centre has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Saudi German Health - the leading private healthcare provider in the Middle East and North Africa region – marking the University’s first partnership in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

Saudi German Health has an extensive and growing network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and educational facilities across the region providing comprehensive care for millions of patients every year with more than 9,000 doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and staff. The University is developing its corporate partnership programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is already an important source of part-time master’s students for the Middle East Centre and home to a rapidly growing alumni community.

The University of Manchester’s Strategic Talent Partnership (STP) programme provides a framework for collaboration and engagement between business and business education. It helps identify leadership and management skills development areas, and career opportunities for potential candidates among the University’s regional talent pool. The MoU with Saudi German Health will enable the group’s access to the University’s experience and expertise across multiple sectors, including healthcare.

Saudi German Health employees who are eligible will also benefit from fast-track access to the University’s portfolio of part-time master’s programmes, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, which attracts large numbers of highly qualified working professionals from Saudi Arabia, working in a range of business sectors. The University’s partners also enjoy access to networking and faculty-led professional events organised by the University for students and alumni.

Since 1988, Saudi German Health has grown to become one of the leading private healthcare providers in the MENA region with a network of existing and upcoming hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco and Pakistan. Saudi German Health is leading the health development and transformation of healthcare in the region, through its integrated team of specialists and health experts, bringing in state-of-the-art medical technologies and equipment, and providing an exceptional patient experience in line with the highest international standards and practices.

The Strategic Talent Partnership (STP) agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Saudi German Health Group CEO, with the senior management team in attendance, during a visit to Saudi German Health in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by the University. Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director, signed on behalf of the University, which also presented an information session on post-graduate courses for Saudi German Health staff across many departments.

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO, Saudi German Health, commented: “This strategic partnership with the University of Manchester is an affirmation of Saudi German Health's dedication towards fostering talent and promoting continuous education. We aspire for our group to become the employer of choice distinguished by a strong culture based on continuous development, educational opportunities, and training programs. Undoubtedly, this MoU will contribute to supporting our vision aimed at developing an institution that enables its employees to thrive and progress.”

Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director at The University of Manchester, added: “The University of Manchester is delighted to sign this new partnership agreement with Saudi German Health - the leading private healthcare provider in the region and a truly world class Saudi institution with a commitment to continued education and innovation. It also marks a significant milestone in the development of our corporate partner programme in the Kingdom and we aim to build a close working relationship across our teaching/learning and research capabilities, where the University has built its global reputation, including in healthcare. We would like to thank the senior management team of Saudi German Health for generously hosting us in Jeddah and we look forward to developing this exciting new partnership together.”

The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s top 50 universities and one of the world's leading universities for impact towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Manchester Middle East Centre provides access to a dynamic portfolio of part-time master’s programmes for working professionals, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, Global Executive MBA, and specialist master’s programmes in Educational Leadership in Practice, and Financial Management.

The Middle East has developed into the largest and fastest-growing centre in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. It is also the most diverse, with students of 105 nationalities. The Middle East Centre has supported 3,200 part-time master’s students based in the region and graduated around 2,100 since opening in 2006.

About Saudi German Health

Building on a long legacy as medical pioneers in the Kingdom, Saudi German Health was founded by the Batterjee family and has become one of the leading private healthcare providers across the Middle East and North Africa. Stretching across the MENA region, with a vast network of existing and upcoming hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco and Pakistan, Saudi German Health is a pillar in countless communities, providing comprehensive and holistic care and exceptional service to millions of patients each year. Under the umbrella of Saudi German Health are prominent brands such as Saudi German Hospital, Saudi German Clinics, Beverly Clinics, Saudi German Pharmacy, and Saudi German Academy. Together, these brands offer a comprehensive and holistic approach to healthcare delivering on Saudi German Health’s ‘Caring like Family’ promise. The ‘German’ in Saudi German Health has emerged from its foundational association since 1988 with German university hospitals to bring German healthcare standards to the region. By bringing together a talented team of highly qualified and experienced healthcare professionals, state-of-the-art technologies, empathetic patient experience, and the highest international standards and practices, Saudi German Health is well-known for driving positive development and transforming the healthcare sector in the region from the very beginning.

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and is one of the UK’s largest single-site universities with more than 40,000 students on campus – including more than 10,000 international students. The University is consistently ranked among the world’s elite institutions for graduate employability and world-class research across a diverse range of fields including cancer, advanced materials, global inequalities, energy and industrial biotechnology. 25 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied at the University, which is the only UK University to have social responsibility among its core strategic objectives, dedicated to making a positive difference in communities around the world.

About The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

The University of Manchester’s Middle East Centre at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in the key business cities around the world. The Centre has supported 3,200 Manchester Global Part-time master’s students in the region and graduated around 2,100 MBA students. The Centre also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,000.

