Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The University of Manchester-Dubai, the Middle East branch of one of the world’s leading universities, has announced the availability of scholarships to support eligible exceptional candidates from the Middle East applying to join the multiple award-winning part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) programme, at the next annual intake, in September 2025. Each scholarship is worth GBP5,000 (five thousand pounds – equivalent to almost 30% of total programme tuition fees) towards tuition fees and is open to all prospective students across several categories, including women in education; Emirati nationals; and young potential leaders.

The scholarships will be awarded to working professional educators who have a track record of academic excellence, as well as outstanding personal and career achievements. Interested candidates should go to https://www.manchester.ac.ae/elip-bursary and submit a short, written application detailing the reasons why they deserve a scholarship; the deadline for applications is 31st August 2025.

The multiple award winning two-year part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) degree is designed to give students the tools to be a Principal, Head, Board-Member, NGO leader, administrator, middle manager, and policy maker. Students participate in group work and discussion forums and have the chance to develop their professional networks with global educational leaders, academics, specialists, policy makers, and public figures from across the globe. MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) helps develop intellectual skills by critically examining and analysing theoretical perspectives in educational leadership. It also develops practical skills in applying research findings to students’ various workplaces, countries and situations.

The programme is tailored for working professionals and delivered in a flexible blended learning format which allows for self-paced study along with the online component and face-to-face course workshops. The MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) programme is faculty-led with leading academics in their fields visiting from Manchester to lead interactive workshops hosted in Dubai. There are also dedicated careers and student & alumni teams to support students along their journey, and after graduation. Another benefit is the chance to network all over the world as part of a regional alumni community of more than 5,500 professionals, and a global community of over 500,000 alumni.

The MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) has one of the most diverse student bodies in the University’s School of Education, Environment and Development, with nearly 40 different nationalities represented on the student cohorts, since the programme was introduced in 2020.

The MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) team has been recognised by the University for its innovations in flexible learning practices and effective use of digital platforms which have significantly enhanced the educational experiences of students who would not otherwise have been able to study at the University. The MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) was also named winner of the Humanities Programme of the Year Award for 2021, as part of the University’s Outstanding Staff Awards for Teaching, Learning and the Student Experience. The awards are based on student nominations and allow students to recognise and celebrate those members of staff who have made a significant positive impact on their studies or wider student experience.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director Middle East at The University of Manchester-Dubai, commented: “The multiple award-winning part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice programme has proved to be very popular among Middle East educators and the quality of our candidates and students is exceptional. The majority of our students are international schoolteachers and leaders but other students are working in early years, further education, higher education, NGOs and we have a number of students in the state school sector.

“As educators ourselves, we believe education can change people’s lives and should be a priority. Dubai’s vision for 2071 aims to create the best education system in the world. We want to make the MA Educational Leadership in Practice (ELiP) programme more accessible to deserving candidates, so we announced this scholarship programme to support exceptional prospective students in joining us, and then using their new skills and learning to make a difference and an impact in their community.”

The University of Manchester-Dubai (UoM-D) was recently granted Institutional Licensure by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research UAE (MOHESR) and accreditation of all its academic programmes by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). UoM-D also recently announced the appointment of its first Dubai-based teaching faculty and academic leads in the key areas of Research, and Teaching & Learning.

About The University of Manchester

Part of the prestigious Russell Group of universities, The University of Manchester is a centre of teaching excellence, world-class research, outstanding student experience, and social responsibility. Its research and innovation track record includes creating the world’s first artificial nuclear reaction, building the modern computer, isolating graphene, pioneering development economics, and transforming cancer diagnosis and treatment across the world. The University celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2024.

About The University of Manchester-Dubai

The University’s branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported 3,600 Manchester Global Part-time master’s students in the region and graduated over 2,650 MBA students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.

www.manchester.ac.ae

Issued on behalf of The University of Manchester-Dubai by WPR:

Media contact:

Jonathan Walsh, jon@wprme.net