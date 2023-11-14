United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE), the first German university to establish a campus in the UAE, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK). This collaborative partnership, officially unvelied during the AHK regional directors meeting held at UE Dubai’s campus on November 3rd, aims to create a robust network of support and collaboration among German entities in the UAE, ensuring that UE Dubai students benefit from industry connections and exceptional networking opportunities.

The collaboration aims to empower UE Dubai graduates by providing them access to relevant industry stakeholders, allowing them to gain practical experience and job market readiness in the UAE and globally. In parallel, it supports the business community by actively involving industry stakeholders in identifying the most vital skills for advancing UE Dubai’s programmes and aligning them with the dynamic fields of design, technology, and the creative industry, including the essential soft skills required for today's job market.

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are excited about our collaboration with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK). We are delighted by the support of Emirati and German companies that we are receiving in the UAE which will empower our graduates with the valuable networking opportunities and hand-on experiences that will help them shape their career paths. With AHK’s collaborative support, we are committed to fostering economic and social collaborations between academia and the business, technology and creative industries, which will play a crucial role in driving real-world innovations.”

Aiming to position the campus as the innovation hub for AHK stakeholders, UE Dubai will open its state-of-the-art resources to AHK and its members, offering access to research, training, and development programmes at its One Central campus in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). Furthermore, UE Dubai extends its cutting-edge facilities to AHK and its members, providing a space for meetings, training sessions, and related activities, fostering educational growth and professional development for both entities.

Oliver Oehms, CEO of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) said, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with UE Dubai, the inaugural German university in the UAE, pioneering German educational excellence in the region. This collaboration exemplifies our firm commitment to strengthening the bonds between Germany and the UAE. Through active engagement with AHK members and stakeholders, our aim is to forge connections with UE Dubai students and professionals, equipping them with essential skills and practical experiences needed for successful careers in today's job market.”

This collaboration offers valuable networking opportunities to UE Dubai graduates, connecting them with AHK's esteemed members and a broad network of companies, communities, and stakeholders. AHK takes a leading role in expanding UE Dubai's network by facilitating introductions and connections with its members and other German companies in Dubai, fostering practical application of students' theoretical knowledge. This proactive networking facilitates students to pursue projects, internships, and career prospects with German companies in the UAE and the wider GCC region.

UE Dubai is steadfast in its commitment to providing pioneering and globally relevant education, preparing students for success in today's rapidly evolving world. This partnership reflects UE Dubai's core commitment to providing students with forward-thinking, interdisciplinary and practical skills and promoting a supportive, multicultural environment that fosters collaboration and creativity.

UE Dubai is scheduled to welcome its first batch of MBA students in January 2024.

Applications are now open for UE Dubai, for more information, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 20 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates five campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam) and a virtual campus in the Metaverse. UE serves more than 4,600 students, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, will open in Fall 2023. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers three Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com